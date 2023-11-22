More Than 100 Palestinians Killed In Gaza As Relentless Israeli Strikes Intensify

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA/pnn/

More than 100 Palestinians, most of them children and women, have been killed and many others injured in ongoing Israeli occupation bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Palestinian repots said warplanes bombed homes in the central Gaza Strip after midnight, killing at least 40 civilians. There are still missing people under the rubble.

More than 30 people were also killed following a bombing that targeted 10 homes at dawn on Wednesday in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

At least 10 civilians also lost their lives as Israeli warplanes bombed several houses in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.

Earlier on Wednesday, and an attack was carried out on the Nuseirat refugee camp, where dozens of Palestinians were reportedly killed.

Areas around the Indonesian Hospital and Kamal Adwan Hospital were also targeted.

Sources also said several people lost their lives in another Israeli air strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northeastern Gaza.

Civil defense teams say more than 2,000 Palestinians are still missing under the rubble sine Israeli waged the genocidal war in early October.