Is The Swiss People's Party Far-Right?

The victory of the Swiss People's Party in last month's federal elections has rekindled debate on the political orientation of the country's leading party. On the French news website MediapartExternal link , Swiss historian Charles Heimberg recently wrote that the People's Party“has become a far-right party through its positions and campaigns”. The German newspaper FocusExternal link also declared that the big winner of the federal elections was“the far-right People's Party”.

These statements did not fail to provoke reactions in the Swiss press, which does not use the term far-right to describe the country's largest party. An editorial published on the news site watson link asserted that it was time to stop making an exception for the People's Party.“Either this party is defined as far-right, like the Rassemblement National in France and the Brothers of Italy, or none of these groups should be so termed,” it wrote.