São Paulo Museum To Hold 28Th Immigrant Festival

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Egypt, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestine will be the Arab representatives among the 55 countries and regions at the 28th Immigrant Festival (pictured above), to be held from November 17 to 20, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm BRT, at the Immigration Museum in São Paulo's Mooca neighborhood. The event will feature cultural activities from different countries, including workshops, musical performances, gastronomy, crafts, and access to the institution's exhibitions.

The director of the Immigration Museum, Alessandra Almeida, said that the festival has been growing and that throughout the year, the museum opens its doors to“celebrate and show the diversity of these immigrants who contributed and still contribute to the formation of São Paulo and Brazilian identities.” According to a release by the institution, in the 16th edition in 2011, the event received 9,000 people and had 24 nationalities represented. Last year, there were 54 regions and countries and 30,000 visitors in four days of celebration, the same length as this edition.

“The Immigration Museum understands that the Immigrant Festival is also a way to bring the public closer to the different layers of the migration topic. During the festival, traditions and cultures from different countries are brought together harmoniously and respectfully in the same space. So, ultimately, the event celebrates diversity and coexistence,” said Almeida.

This year's program will feature 43 exhibitors with cuisine from 37 countries, including Syria, with recipes that can be enjoyed on-site or takeout. Among the crafts, artisans from 20 countries will exhibit and sell their works at the festival. Sudan will be one of the nations represented. There will also be workshops and unique activities about Black Awareness Day, celebrated on Monday (20).

Among the music and dance presentations will be a performance by Palestinian musician Yousef Muzahem Saif on Friday (17) at 3:30 pm and by the Nahawand project, also representing Palestine, at 2:30 pm on Saturday (18). Espaço da Consciência Malaika Bianco will represent the Arab countries on Friday at 2:00 pm and Sunday (19) at 1:30 pm.

The program also includes lectures and will allow visitors to check out the long-term exhibition“Migration: Experiences, memories and identities,” the temporary exhibitions, and take a ride on the steam train (according to availability of spots and schedule subject to change without prior notice).

“The festival is an extraordinary moment for the museum and immigrants, refugees, and descendants. Festival visitors can learn about the culture of these different countries, in various forms of expression, whether in gastronomy, dance, music or crafts, experiencing customs and learning about aspects of the history and memory of these people,” added Almeida.

Quick facts:

28th Immigrant Festival

November 17 to 20

Opening hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm BRT

Advance tickets: BRL 16 (full) or BRL 8 (students, elderly, and handicapped) | Box office: BRL 20 (full) or BRL 10 (students, elderly, and handicapped)

Where: São Paulo Immigration Museum – Rua Visconde de Parnaíba, 1.316, Mooca – São Paulo/SP

For more information, click here

