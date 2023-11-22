Tunisia Can Bring Growth Rate To 3% In 2024: PM

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tunisia can bring its growth rate to 3% by 2024, given the endeavors and reforms the government has implemented, prime minister Ahmed Hachani said at a plenary session held on Friday (17). In his speech, he said the country has implemented reforms to“better serve” small- and medium-sized enterprises (pictured, a fertilizer plant in Gabès).

Hachani mentioned endeavors to“integrate the informal economy into the organized circuit” and to set up the adequate legislative and procedural frameworks to encourage investment and improve the economic situation of the country.

TAP state news agency reported that the prime minister said that Tunisia is committed to implementing reforms without impacting the middle and low-income classes, thereby preserving social peace. Hachani underlined the need to step up financial inclusion by guaranteeing access to the various banking and postal financial services, considering this to be the best way of achieving social inclusion.

Investments down by 5.1%

The Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA) published on Friday, too, that the country received USD 1.44 billion in investments during the first 9 months of 2023, slightly down by 5.1% compared with the same period in 2022.

Despite the decline, says TIA, the investments helped generate 64,000 jobs. According to TIA, the volume of investments generated by start-up operations was“much higher” than that of expansion operations. Industry, agriculture, services, and renewable energy took the lion's share year to date through September.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

