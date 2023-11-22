Striking Teachers React To“No Pay” Moves

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The announcement on, Tuesday, November 21, by Education

Minister Maruja Gorday de Villalobos, that pay would be withheld for striking teachers who did not return to their classrooms inflamed the militant teachers who promised further action in their frontal fight with the government over the mining contract with Minera Panama.

The Association of Teachers of the Republic of Panama (Asoprof) said that on, Wednesday, the fight will intensify

and they plan to meet at 12:00 pm on the Albrook bridge, in front of the airport and near where the panapasses are placed, later go at 1:00 pm to the headquarters of the Ministry of Education (Meduca). to protest against the announced measure.

Fernando Ábrego, general secretary of Asoprof, indicated that“the strike continues and is intensifying further due to the threats from the Minister of Education.”

He asked the educational community not to fall into“intimidation” by Meduca. Furthermore, he said that they are going to use all Panamanian legislation to defend the fight since it is legitimate.



Humberto Montero, spokesperson for the Veragüenses Teachers Association, said that the statements of the Minister of Education have inflamed the teaching leadership, so they will remain in the streets.





In addition, he recalled that the indefinite strike was declared on October 30, after carrying out two 48-hour strikes that could be extended.

Montero recalled that Article 9 of the National Constitution protects teachers in their strike actions.“We are not going to return until the mining contract is repealed,” he said.

The teachers are requesting the repeal of Law 406 of October 20, 2023, regarding the mining contract.

Yesterday afternoon, the Attorney General of the Administration, Rigoberto González, explained to the educational leaders that in his opinion the mining contract is unconstitutional. Furthermore, it cannot be repealed through the Assembly, but by a ruling of unconstitutionality by the Supreme Court of Justice.



