GBC AG: Capital Markets Partner of the 'German Equity Forum' 2023

22.11.2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST

As a long-standing Capital Markets Partner of Deutsche Börse, GBC supports the German Equity Forum





Augsburg, November 22, 2023 - For more than 20 years, the international financial community has been meeting in Frankfurt am Main at the end of November (this time from November 27 to 29, 2023). This year is no exception. At the German Equity Forum (EKF), capital market trends will be discussed, equity and bond issuers analyzed and networks cultivated. As a specialist in all aspects of financing and capital market support for medium-sized companies, GBC AG will be on site again this year to support the event. The investment company has been a Capital Markets Partner of Deutsche Börse, an issuing expert for the Munich Stock Exchange, Capital Market Coach for the Vienna Stock Exchange and Capital Market Partner for the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange for many years.





"A regular direct exchange between companies and investors is particularly important in difficult economic times. The financial community recently took advantage of this opportunity again at the MKK," says GBC Vorstand Jörg Grunwald. "The outlook for the stock market year 2024 remains difficult with uncertainty. But there are also positive aspects. For example, the rise in interest rates makes equity financing through shares more attractive. We could therefore see more IPOs of medium-sized companies in Germany in the coming years," GBC CEO Manuel Hoelzle continues.





Since 2001, GBC AG has been organizing capital market conferences in Munich and Zurich and several other Citys as well as roadshows in various national destinations such as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Düsseldorf and also in international financial centers such as Vienna, Amsterdam and Milan. GBC is now also co-organizer of the IIF International Investment Forum. The online conference, which takes place once a quarter and in English, not only addresses issuers and investors from German-speaking countries, but also pursues an international approach.





SAVE THE DATE GBC Investor Conferences 2023/2024





9th IIF International Investment Forum (online conference): 5.12.2023

Digital:





10th IIF International Investment Forum (online conference): 21.02.2024

Digital:







11th IIF International Investment Forum (online conference): 17.04.2024

Digital:





37th MKK - Munich Capital Market Conference on April 24/25, 2024

The Charles Hotel - Rocco Forte Hotels - Munich, more information: mkk-konferenz





12th IIF International Investment Forum (online conference): 15.10.2024

Digital:





38th MKK - Munich Capital Market Conference on November 13/14, 2024

The Charles Hotel - Rocco Forte Hotels - Munich, more information: mkk-konferenz





13th IIF International Investment Forum (online conference): 5.12.2024

Digital:







About GBC AG

GBC AG, based in Augsburg, is one of the leading bank-independent investment houses in Germany and an experienced issuing expert for German SMEs. As an owner-managed company, GBC AG knows the financing needs of German SMEs and is an independent and reliable partner for all issues relating to the capital market. GBC AG's range of services includes capital market and financing advisory, company valutation and investment research, as well as capital market conferences. The wholly owned subsidiary GBC Kapital GmbH complements the Group's services with corporate finance in the areas of bond and share placement and brokerage.





