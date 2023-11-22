|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
IVU continues its growth course in the financial year 2023. Revenue increased in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 3% to €75,711 thousand (2022: €73,449 thousand), and gross profit increased by 7% to €63,938 thousand (2022: €59,606 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is down on the previous year at €3,081 thousand (2022: €4,747 thousand) and in line with IVU's typical seasonal business performance.
IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2023
22.11.2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Please find the full report here .
22.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|
| Bundesallee 88
|
| 12161 Berlin
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)30 85906-0
| Fax:
| +49 (0)30 85906-111
| E-mail:
|
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0007448508
| WKN:
| 744850
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1779609
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN22112023004691010666ID1107472964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.