IVU AG Publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2023


11/22/2023 2:19:21 PM

IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2023
IVU continues its growth course in the financial year 2023. Revenue increased in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 3% to €75,711 thousand (2022: €73,449 thousand), and gross profit increased by 7% to €63,938 thousand (2022: €59,606 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is down on the previous year at €3,081 thousand (2022: €4,747 thousand) and in line with IVU's typical seasonal business performance.

