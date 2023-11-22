EQS-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG generates preliminary operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 349 million at upper end of most recent forecast and will release final fiscal year results on December 20, 2023

Aurubis AG generates preliminary operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 349 million at upper end of most recent forecast and will release final fiscal year results on December 20, 2023 Hamburg, November 22, 2023 – According to preliminary results, the multimetal company generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of €

349

million in fiscal year 2022/23 (previous year: € 532 million). This puts EBT at the upper end of the most recent forecast set at € 310 to 350 million for the past fiscal year. Operating ROCE (return on capital employed) was 11.3 % (previous year:

19.0

%) in the reporting period. Compared to the previous year, the operating result was significantly influenced by the financial impact of the criminal activities directed against Aurubis, which were recognized in profit or loss in the past fiscal year. Additional details and the final 2022/23 fiscal year results will be disclosed on December 20, 2023. The company's financial calendar had originally set December 6, 2023 as the release date. The postponement is due to the additional time needed to address the investigation of the criminal activities directed against Aurubis and the impact on preparing and auditing the financial statements. On December 20, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. (CET), the Annual Report 2022/23 will be released on the company website. At 10:00 a.m. (CET), the Aurubis Executive Board will present the results and outlook at a press conference held in German with a virtual attendance option. At 2:00 p.m. (CET) on the same day, the company will hold a webcast in English open to analysts, investors and journalists. The access link for listen-only mode (no prior registration required) will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Aurubis website.

Aurubis - Metals for Progress Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate. Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy.“Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” – following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth. Aurubis has around 7,200 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive distribution network around the world. Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX, the Global Challenges Index (GCX), and the STOXX Europe 600. More information at

