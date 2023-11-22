EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Study

First CNS Lymphoma Patient Dosed in Phase I/II PTT101 Study with Yttrium (90Y) Anditixafortide (PentixaTher)

22.11.2023 / 16:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin/Würzburg, 22 November 2023. Pentixapharm AG,

a developer of innovative radiopharmaceuticals owned by Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700) today has announced that a first patient has been treated in a dose-finding clinical phase I/II study with Yttrium (90Y) anditixafortide (PentixaTher) at the University Hospital in Essen, Germany. This study, PTT101 (ClinicalTrials ID: NCT06132737), is a prospective, open-label dose-escalation, multicenter study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, biodistribution and efficacy of PentixaTher in patients with CNS lymphoma (cancer affecting the central nervous systems). PentixaTher is targeting the CXCR-4 cytokine receptor which is widely expressed in different cancer indications. Before treatment, patients will be screened with Gallium-68 (68Ga)-based PentixaFor to confirm the presence of the CXCR-4 receptors. If the PET scan turns out to be positive, PentixaTher will be given in various doses to different dose group (in total 9 to 15 patients). The enrollment is planned to last 12 months. “Previous studies have shown that up to 90% of CNS lymphoma patients overexpress the CXCR4 receptor. We therefore hope that the clinical results in CNS lymphomas with Yttrium (90Y) anditixafortide PentixaTher will show similar outstanding effects on tumor growth as we have observed it in other indications like T-cell lymphomas or Multiple Myelomas” commented Dr. Hakim Bouterfa, Chief Medical Officer at Eckert & Ziegler, and Member of the Board at Pentixapharm AG. About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives. Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, ,

22.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Robert-Rössle-Str.10 13125 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 941084-138 Fax: +49 30 941084-112 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0005659700 WKN: 565970 Indices: SDAX, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1779779



End of News EQS News Service