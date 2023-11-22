EQS-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PAION AG CHANGES FROM PRIME STANDARD TO GENERAL STANDARD

Aachen, 22. November 2023 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A3E5EG5; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: PA8) announces that the stock exchange listing of PAION AG will be changed from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The revocation of the admission of the shares to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be made with effect from 29. November 2023 by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the consent of PAION AG against the background of the application filed by PAION AG for the opening of insolvency proceedings. The admission of the shares of PAION AG to the regulated market remains unaffected by the revocation.

