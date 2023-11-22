Indigo, Air India Opt For Local Parts Suppliers Amid Crunch In Global Supply Chain

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 22 (KNN) Indian airlines such as Air India and IndiGo are turning to local suppliers for spare parts as challenges emerge in the global supply chain, reported Mint.

Due to scarcity of spare parts flight operations are being impacted along with global supply chain challenges.

According to executives at Air India and IndiGo, the trend prevalent in the US, is being adopted by the Indian aviation sector, as it promises cost and time benefits for the carriers, reported Mint.

The substantial orders placed by Indian airlines for planes would not only lead to a sizable fleet, but will enable domestic carriers negotiate favourable terms with lessors for leasing aircraft and the use of local non-critical parts, which will save over 40% cost.

The availability time for some parts will also reduce from six months to under 30 days, industry executives said at the Aero MRO India 2023 event in New Delhi.

IndiGo has also started a process to seek approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for buying non-critical, non-structural items two years ago, and used indigenous such parts for its aircraft.

(KNN Bureau)