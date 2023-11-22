India Expanding To Japan, EU, S Korea & Australia For Cashew Export

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 22 (KNN) India is planning to grow its cashew export reach to new geographies such as Japan, the European Union, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia to strengthen its exporting base.

As the second largest exporter of

cashew

products in the world, India is looking at developing new export markets in Japan, the European Union, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia.

“Due its use in cosmetics and health industry, India can tap new markets like South Korea and Australia with whom we are looking at 'organic equivalence' agreements. We have already signed such an agreement for the promotion of exports,” a senior official of APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) has said. The Government is looking at an increase of 10 per cent in exports in the current financial year.

Rich in unsaturated fats, copper, magnesium, mnganese, zinc, phosphorus, and iron, cashews are a key ingredient of several recipes of both regular and exotic dishes, adding flavour and taste. They are a great source of fiber and antioxidants and contain almost the same amount of protein as an equivalent quantity of cooked meat.

The country grew cashew in 11.84 lakh hectares in 2021-22, producing 7.52 lakh tonnes.“Advance estimates suggest that the area is going to be marginally up at 11.92 lakh hectares with a production of 7.82 lakh tonnes,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the major cashew producing States with about one-sixth of the total area and production.

The country's exports (cashew kernels, cashewnut shell Liquid, cardanol) fell a bit in 2022-23 from 80,366 tonnes in 2021-22 to 76.825 tonnes, dragging the export revenues down to Rs 2,982 crore from Rs 3,410 crore.

To mark the International Cashew Day on November 23, the APEDA is organising a workshop-cum-buyer-seller meeting, involving cashew growers, farmer producer organisations, traders and exporters in Visakhapatnam on November 23.

The workshop will be attended by the officials from the State Government, Nabard, Indian Institute of Packaging, SIDBI and FSSA.

(KNN Bureau)