UK Govt To Set Up Intelligent Mobility Skill Centre In West Bengal

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Nov 22 (KNN) The UK government has decided to set up an Intelligent Mobility Skill Centre in West Bengal.

The UK government on Tuesday released a road map for establishing the Skill Centre. The roadmap was unveiled in presence of West Bengal Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim, senior officials from state technical education, and UK government officials, a statement said.

The road map involves setting up a training centre that will bring knowledge and best practices from the UK to Bengal on various aspects such as maintenance and operation of electric vehicles and allied training courses.

Underlining the UK's expertise in clean mobility solutions, the project, ASPIRE, has brought together UK-based NPTC Wales and Snap E, an electric taxi provider in Kolkata, to collaborate with the West Bengal government in providing training to women to drive electric cabs, it added.

This initiative aims to empower women while contributing to air pollution reduction and emission mitigation.

Further strengthening the UK-West Bengal partnership, the UK through its PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transition) program, is engaging with the state department of transport corporation on knowledge exchange regarding strategies for accelerating the adoption of clean mobility, the statement added.

In a testament to the UK's commitment to building a net-zero future, the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata organised a session on 'Building a Net Zero Future' in collaboration with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it added.

The session brought together 11 UK companies specialising in areas like renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, waste and water management, net-zero standards, and air pollution.

(KNN Bureau)