15 Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites 2023 Ranked & Reviewed

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) The crypto gambling market offers many benefits, from anonymous accounts and fast payouts to huge sign-up bonuses. What's more, some Bitcoin gambling sites are regulated by a reputable licensing body, ensuring that you can gamble in safety.

This guide compares the best Bitcoin gambling sites for 2023. Read on to discover the leading crypto gambling sites for bonuses, user-friendliness, supported games, safety, payout times, and much more.

Lucky Block – Overall Best Bitcoin Gambling Site With a 200% Welcome Bonus of up to €10,000 Lucky Block is a popular Bitcoin gambling site that also supports other cryptocurrencies. This includes some of the best altcoins , such as XRP, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, and Solana. A major benefit of using Lucky Block is that there's no KYC process. New players can register an account with an email address, username, and password.

When transferring cryptocurrencies into your Lucky Block account, the payment will be processed automatically. Moreover, Lucky Block approves withdrawal requests instantly, so payouts are received in minutes. In terms of games, Lucky Block supports thousands of casino titles. This includes variations of baccarat, roulette, craps, and blackjack.

There are also live dealer tables covering the most popular casino games. This is in addition to live game shows and video poker. Lucky Block also has a sportsbook, which offers pre-match and in-play betting. Tennis, soccer, baseball, and dozens of other sports are available. Lucky Block also offers generous bonuses and promotions.

There is a 200% deposit bonus available to new players, capped at €10,000. 50 free spins are also included in the sign-up bonus. Existing players can claim a weekly reload bonus of up to €200. Lucky Block is a safe Bitcoin gambling site, authorized and regulated by the Governor of Curaçao . It offers 24/7 customer service via live chat, should you have any queries.



Casino Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Lucky Block 200% matched deposit bonus of up to €10,000. Plus, 50 free spins. For every 6x wagered, 10% of the bonus awarded Slots, table games, live dealers, crypto crash, instant wins, sportsbook Yes Yes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP, Cardano, BNB, Shiba Inu, TRON, USD Coin, 0.0001 BTC (€20 for the welcome bonus) Instant

Pros:



Only an email address is needed to register – no KYC process

Thousands of casino games and sports betting markets

200% deposit bonus and 50 free spins for first-time players

Authorized and regulated by the Governor of Curaçao Withdrawal requests are approved instantly



Cons:

Players from some countries will need to use a VPN (geoblocking restrictions)

Mega Dice is a popular Bitcoin gambling site that also offers anonymous accounts. It takes seconds to get started; simply enter an email address and choose which cryptocurrency you want to deposit. Mega Dice accepts some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy , including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, and Solana.



One of the best features of Mega Dice is its gaming suite. We found a huge range of table games, covering many variations of blackjack and roulette. Players have access to live dealers around the clock, not to mention thousands of slot titles. This includes bonus buys, classics, Megaways, and much more. There's also an assortment of video poker games.



If sports betting is your thing, Mega Dice has you covered. It offers thousands of daily betting markets across basketball, cricket, rugby, soccer, tennis, and much more. In-play betting is supported too. In addition, we like that Mega Dice offers an automated payment system; deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly.

First-time players can claim a generous bonus at Mega Dice – the first deposit is matched by 200% up to 1 BTC. You'll also get 50 free spins. Wagering requirements of 40x apply, which might be high for some players. Mega Dice is regulated by the Governor of Curaçao, offers 24/7 customer support, and has optimized its platform for both desktop and mobile browsers.



Casino Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Mega Dice 200% matched deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC. Plus, 50 free spins. 40x Slots, table games, live dealers, crypto crash, instant wins, sportsbook Yes Yes Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP,

Dogecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, TRON, USD Coin 0.0001 BTC (€20 for the 200% bonus) Instant

Pros:



Comprehensive gaming suite including slots, table games, and live dealers

Popular sportsbook with competitive odds and in-play betting

New players get a 1 BTC sign-up bonus and 50 free spins

Anonymous gambling accounts without any KYC documents needed 24/7 customer support via live chat

Cons:

The welcome package comes with wagering requirements of 40x

BC is one of the best Bitcoin gambling sites for playing 'provably fair' games. These are casino games backed by blockchain technology rather than centralized developers. BC has its own collection of provably fair games, including dice, blackjack, plinko, roulette, keno, crypto crash, and video poker.



Some of its provably fair games come with a return-to-play (RTP) of 99%. This means the house edge is just 1%. If you prefer traditional gambling games, BC offers hundreds of live dealer tables. This includes live game shows, plus casino staples like baccarat. BC also offers thousands of slot games, including Megaways and jackpots.



You'll also find a sports betting platform that offers esports and horse racing. Like many of the best crypto gambling sites, there are no KYC requirements at BC. You can get started with just $10 and over 150 cryptocurrencies are supported. Withdrawals are often processed in 5-10 minutes and customer support is available 24/7.



Casino Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout BC 180% matched deposit bonus of up to $20,000 Calculation: amount wagered x 1% x 20% = quantity unlocked Table games, live dealers, slots, originals provably fair games, instant wins, crypto crash, lottery, sportsbook Yes Yes Bitcoin plus 150+ other crypto assets $10 Averages five minutes

Pros:



New players receive a 180% deposit bonus of up to $20,000

Best crypto gambling site for playing provably fair games

Also offers live dealers, slots, video poker, and a sportsbook Withdrawals are usually processed in 5-10 minutes



Cons:

Supports debit/credit card payments but this triggers a KYC process

We found that Betpanda is the best Bitcoin gambling site for fast payments. Unlike most platforms in this space, Betpanda leverages the Bitcoin Lightning Network . This means that instead of waiting 10 minutes for the deposit or withdrawal to confirm, it takes milliseconds at Betpanda.



What's more, there is no minimum deposit requirement, so Betpanda will suit all budgets. Betpanda offers a comprehensive range of games to choose from. In the live dealer department, you'll find tables from Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and SA Gaming. Tables include baccarat, blackjack, roulette, craps, and live game shows.



There are plenty of popular slot titles too, including Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza, and Sugar Rush. The sign-up bonus offers a 100% deposit boost of up to 1 BTC. Wagering requirements of 50x apply. Betpanda offers top-rated customer support, available via live chat. Finally, most games at Betpanda can be played in demo mode.



Casino Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Betpanda 100% matched deposit of up to 1 BTC 50x Table games, live dealers, slots, provably fair games, instant wins, crypto crash Yes No Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, BNB, Dogecoin, Tether, TRON, Shiba Inu, Sandbox No minimum Instant

Pros:



Instant deposits and withdrawals via the Lightning Network

100% deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC

Thousands of slots, table games, live dealers, and provably fair titles

24/7 customer support via live chat



Cons:

No sports betting platform



Metaspins offers a decentralized gambling site with a huge range of blockchain-based games. This includes a Bitcoin lottery game backed by smart contracts. The jackpot is $20,000 and the draw is run daily. Metaspins also offers provably fair games, covering slots, blackjack, video poker, plinko, Hi-Lo, crypto crash, and much more.



Outside of the blockchain-based gaming suite, Metaspins also offers live dealers. You'll find live roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and game shows. Metaspins has partnerships with tier-one software developers, including licensed providers like Betsoft, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution. Plenty of cryptocurrencies are accepted, including Bitcoin, USD Coin, TRON, and Ethereum.

New players will receive a 100% boost on their first deposit, up to 1 BTC. There's also a generous rakeback program of up to 60%. No personal information or KYC documents are required when opening an account. Metaspins processes deposits and withdrawals instantly. Customer support is offered via live chat around the clock.



Casino Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Metaspins 100% matched deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC 25x the deposit and the bonus amount Table games, live dealers, slots, instant wins, crypto crash, lottery Yes No Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, USD Coin, Tron No minimum Instant

Pros:



Choose from hundreds of blockchain-based games



Live dealers cover roulette, blackjack, game shows, and baccarat

The welcome package offers a 100% deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC

No KYC requirements to get started

Accepts some of the best new cryptocurrencies to buy

Cons:

The deposit and bonus amounts need to be wagered 25 times each



One of the best Bitcoin gambling sites for bonuses is Wild . Once you've opened an account – which takes seconds, you'll be offered a 350% welcome package. This is split across three deposits and also includes 200 free spins. Wild also offers a daily spin on its Wheel of Fortune, with a top prize of $1,000.



Existing players will also find weekly deposit reloads, 20% cashback, and free spins. Available promotions can be found in your Wild account, alongside the required wagering terms. In terms of payments, Wild accepts some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy. This includes Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, TRON, BNB, and XRP.



Deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly. There are no KYC processes at Wild, meaning you can gamble Bitcoin anonymously. Supported games include slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and video poker. Live dealers are also available, but the Wild sports betting platform is still being developed.



Casino Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Wild 350% deposit bonus split across the first three payments. Plus, 200 free spins 40x Table games, live dealers, slots, instant wins, crypto crash Yes No Bitcoin, Litecoin, XRP,

Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether, BNB, TRON $10 Instant

Pros:



Best Bitcoin gambling site for bonuses



New players get 350% worth of matched deposits and 200 free spins

Existing bonuses include cash back, free spins, and deposit reloads Payments are processed instantly



Cons:

Its sports betting platform is still being developed



Heybets is a hybrid gambling site that supports Bitcoin sports betting and casino games. Its sportsbook offers pre-match and in-play betting across dozens of sports. This includes soccer, tennis, cricket, baseball, and basketball. The Heybets casino is also extensive. You'll find games from the industry's top developers, including Push Gaming, Evolution, Thunderkick, and Quickspin.

Table games include many variations of roulette and blackjack. The slots department offers fan favorites like Big Bass Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, and the 5 Lions. Heybets also supports live game shows, including Deal or No Deal, Monopoly, Cash or Crash, and Crazy Time. The minimum first-time deposit is just $10, but only five cryptocurrencies are accepted.



This includes Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, USD Coin, and Ethereum. Both deposits and withdrawals are usually processed instantly, although payment time frames depend on the cryptocurrency. New players will not receive a welcome package, which is unusual in this space. Nonetheless, there are seasonal promotions available, covering both casino games and sports betting.



Casino Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Heybets No welcome package N/A Table games, live dealers, slots, instant wins, live crypto crash, sportsbook Yes Yes Bitcoin, Ethereum,

Litecoin, USD Coin, Tether $10 Usually instant

Pros:



Play casino games and bet on sports via the same account

Minimum first-time deposit of just $10

No KYC requirements when registering

Best Bitcoin gambling site for VIP perks

Cons:

New players are not offered a welcome bonus



Vave is another hybrid gambling site that offers a sportsbook and casino suite rolled into one. New players can claim a generous welcome package; the first deposit is matched by 100% up to 1 BTC. The casino bonus comes with a wagering requirement of 40x. Alternatively, if you claim the sportsbook bonus, the wagering terms are reduced to 5x.



The sign-up process is very straightforward at Vave; simply enter an email address and password to get started. Moreover, Vave accepts all cryptocurrencies that are listed on the Changelly exchange. There is a minimum deposit of 20 USDT and payments are processed near-instantly.



Vave offers games from dozens of reputable developers, ranging from BigTimeGaming and NetEnt to Smartsoft, Push Gaming, and KA Gaming. Popular gambling games include slots, video poker, baccarat, blackjack, and roulette. Vave holds a Curaçao e-gaming license , so you safely deposit, gamble, and withdraw cryptocurrencies.



Casino Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Games Available Live Casino? Sportsbook? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Vave 100% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC 40x (casino) or 5x (sportsbook) Slots, table games, live dealers, instant wins, live crypto crash, sportsbook Yes Yes Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies listed on Changelly 20 USDT Near-instant

Pros:



1 BTC welcome package available in the casino or sportsbook

Near-instant withdrawals on most occasions



Supports all cryptocurrencies listed on Changelly

Accounts can be opened with an email address and password only



Cons:

40x wagering requirements when using the sign-up bonus on casino games





Although there are some clear benefits of gambling with Bitcoin, there are many similarities with traditional online casinos. For instance, you'll need to open an account, deposit some funds, and choose which casino games you want to play.



In most cases, Bitcoin and traditional gambling sites use the same software providers. This includes licensed developers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution, and KA Gaming. All that being said, Bitcoin gambling sites offer a more seamless user experience.



For a start, you can usually open an account with an email address. This means no personal information or ID verification documents. Anonymous betting will particularly appeal to players based in countries with strict gambling laws.



In addition, the best Bitcoin gambling sites offer automated payments. This means your withdrawal request will be approved instantly, so there's no longer a need to wait days on end to receive your winnings.



Here's a quick overview of how Bitcoin gambling online works:

After choosing a Bitcoin gambling site, you open an account by entering an email address and choosing a password.You then choose which cryptocurrency you want to deposit. The casino site will then show you the unique deposit address to transfer the gambling crypto tokens to.Within minutes, your balance will show the deposit. You can then search for a gambling game, such as slots, blackjack, or video poker.When you request a withdrawal, it should be processed instantly. The cryptocurrency tokens will be transferred to your stated wallet address.

Crucially, the best crypto gambling sites reviewed today are regulated. For instance, Lucky Block and Mega Dice are approved and licensed by the Governor of Curaçao.



Let's explore some of the key advantages of gambling with cryptocurrencies, rather than traditional payment methods:



Fast Sign-Up Process : Most Bitcoin gambling sites request two pieces of information when opening an account; an email address and a password. This means it takes seconds to get started. There's no need to provide personal information like a name, nationality, or home address.



Avoid KYC Requirements : Additionally, players are rarely asked to upload KYC documents when gambling with Bitcoin. This means that players can gamble anonymously, without needing to reveal their identity at any point. That said, gambling with significant amounts (over 5 figures) can trigger a KYC request, so do bear this in mind.

Super-Fast Payments : It can take several days to receive your winnings from a traditional gambling site. Providers usually have slow verification processes, meaning they need to manually approve your withdrawal. Bitcoin gambling sites operate automatic payment systems, so your payout requests are often approved instantly.



Global Support 24/7 : Regular gambling sites usually offer their services to domestic customers, This means that support is often only available during standard business hours. Cryptocurrency-centric gambling sites are global, so they generally offer 24/7 support via live chat. This means you'll get support whenever you need it.

Generous Bonuses : Bitcoin casinos and sportsbooks have a lot of competition, so sign-up bonuses are often very lucrative. This is the most effective way to attract new customers. Therefore, if you're new to Bitcoin gambling, you'll have dozens of welcome packages to claim. This usually includes a matched deposit bonus.



Here's what games to expect when online gambling with Bitcoin:

Sports betting is a multi-billion dollar industry , so it makes sense that crypto online gambling sites have entered this market. You can normally bet on the world's most popular sports, whether that's tennis, soccer, American football, basketball, cricket, or baseball.



In most cases, you can bet before or during the respective sporting event. Odds will vary from one gambling site to the next, so it's important to check this before choosing a platform. Some Bitcoin gambling sites also support horse racing, esports, and even virtual sports.



Top-rated Bitcoin casinos like Lucky Block and Mega Dice license games from reputable software providers.

Examples include Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, and Hacksaw Gaming. You can also play casino games with live dealers, offering a more realistic gambling experience. The best Bitcoin casinos also offer thousands of slot games.



This often includes Megaways, bonus buys, and jackpots. You can usually play your preferred slot games in demo mode before risking real funds.



There are two main variations of poker; live poker and video poker. Most Bitcoin gambling sites offer video poker, covering popular titles like Deuces Wild, Aces and Faces, and Jacks or Better.





Video poker leverages fixed-odds rules, meaning you're playing against the dealer.



That said, some Bitcoin gambling sites support live versions of these games.

You'll still be playing with fixed odds, but your cards will be dealt by a human dealer.



If you're looking to play live poker with other players, your options will be limited. Live poker tournaments, cash tables, and sit-and-go games are still dominated by traditional platforms, such as PokerStars and GGPoker.



The exception here is Betplay, which offers online poker tournaments. Albeit, with modest traffic.



We discovered several Bitcoin gambling sites that offer lottery games. And unlike traditional lotteries, draws are made by blockchain technology and smart contracts. This means fair, transparent, and completely random outcomes.



BC is the best crypto gambling site for lotteries; you'll find a huge jackpot of $100,000 that still needs to be won. Metaspins also offers a daily lottery draw. The jackpot is currently $20,000. Tickets are very affordable, costing less than a dollar.



One of the most popular Bitcoin gambling games, dice can be found on most platforms. There are many different variations available and most allow you to set your own betting parameters.



For example, Lucky Block offers 20 different dice games, ranging from Lightning Dice and Dice Duel to Dice Twist and Miami Dice. Lucky Block also offers provably fair dice, where each roll is generated by the blockchain.



If you're still not sure which Bitcoin gambling site to join, use the checklist below. This will help you select a provider that aligns with your requirements.



In general, there is no requirement for Bitcoin online gambling sites to obtain licensing if they only accept digital assets. This will likely change in the future as cryptocurrency regulation matures. That said, using an unlicensed casino or sportsbook is not recommended.



On the contrary, there are plenty of Bitcoin gambling sites that are licensed by reputable bodies. Lucky Block and Mega Dice, for instance, hold a Curaçao e-gaming license. Not only is Curaçao a crypto-friendly nation, but its domestic gambling regulator is established.

In fact, the Curaçao Gaming Control Board has been issuing remote casino licenses since 1999 . In addition, you'll want to ensure your cryptocurrency payments are handled safely. Under no circumstances should the platform ask for sensitive information, such as your private keys.



Instead, deposits should be processed the same way as crypto exchanges. This means you'll be given a unique deposit address, depending on your preferred cryptocurrency. You can then complete the payment safely from a private wallet, away from the gambling site itself.



All cryptocurrency casinos accept Bitcoin. But some players prefer using other digital assets. After all, the likes of Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and BNB are much faster than Bitcoin.



Therefore, you'll want to check what cryptocurrencies are accepted by the gambling site before proceeding. What's more, payment time frames should be assessed. Most Bitcoin gambling sites offer instant payouts, meaning withdrawals are processed automatically.



This is also the case with deposits. However, we also came across Bitcoin gambling sites that take up to 48 hours to process payouts. This is reminiscent of a traditional online casino, so these platforms should be avoided.



If you want to gamble Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies anonymously, you'll have plenty of options in this market. That said, you'll still need to check whether anonymous accounts are offered. If this information isn't displayed, clicking on the 'Sign Up' button should help.



If the pop-up registration box only requires an email address and password, you're good to go. But if the platform asks for your name, residential address, date of birth, etc. – you might want to choose another provider (if anonymous gambling is important to you).



You should also check the platform's rules on KYC documentation. While you might be able to register anonymously, some Bitcoin gambling sites are known to request ID verification at a later date.



The best crypto gambling sites for anonymous and KYC-free gambling are Lucky Block and Mega Dice. For additional privacy, these Bitcoin casinos can be accessed directly on the Telegram app. As such, this removes the need to actually register an account.



Bonuses are important to most players when gambling online. After all, who doesn't want matched deposits, free spins, and/or cashback?

Most Bitcoin gambling sites will boost your first deposit by at least 100%. At Lucky Block, you'll receive a 200% bonus of up to €10,000. BC also offers a generous welcome package; you'll get a 180% deposit boost up to $20,000. These amounts are based on your preferred cryptocurrency.



The best Bitcoin gambling sites also offer regular bonuses for existing players. Mega Dice offers a weekly deposit reload of up to €500. Vave is also good for ongoing promotions, as it offers weekly free spins and reloads.



Another important metric is the range of games and betting markets supported by the Bitcoin gambling sites. Most platforms offer casino staples, such as blackjack and roulette.



If there's a particular version you're interested in (e.g. European, French, or American), check whether it's supported. Moreover, most Bitcoin gambling sites offer live dealers around the clock. This enables you to interact directly with a human dealer.



Slots are another popular product at Bitcoin gambling sites. Some providers, including Lucky Block and BC, offer thousands of different titles.



Outside of the casino department, many platforms also offer Bitcoin sports gambling. If this is of interest, spend some time assessing what sports are available, how competitive the odds are, and what betting markets you can choose from.



Many players like to deposit, gamble, and withdraw funds on a smartphone. This offers a convenient way to gamble online, as you simply need to log into your preferred casino or sportsbook.



BC is a popular option for mobile gambling. It has developed a native mobile app for Android and iOS. Due to strict gambling rules on Google Play and the App Store, the BC app can be downloaded directly from its website.



Other than that, most Bitcoin gambling sites have optimized their platforms for mobile browsers. This means you won't need to download or install an app. Not all browser-based websites offer a user-friendly experience though. So this should be checked before you open an account.



The entire cryptocurrency industry operates in a gray area, largely because digital assets are not regulated in the same way as traditional money . This includes the crypto casino space, where traditional gambling regulations rarely extend to Bitcoin gambling providers.



In light of this, the best Bitcoin gambling sites offer an anonymous experience. They only collect an email address and password when players register an account. And there are no requirements to upload ID verification documents, as is the case with traditional online casinos.



In addition, Bitcoin casinos and sportsbooks are popular with players who are located in countries where gambling is banned, such as China. This is because providers don't ask for the country of residence. That said, geoblocking restrictions can apply, meaning players often use a VPN.



Most importantly, the best Bitcoin gambling sites are regulated, usually in countries with experience in i-gaming and favorable crypto laws. For instance, Lucky Block, Mega Dice, and BC are authorized and regulated by the Governor of Curaçao.



Bitcoin gambling is increasingly becoming popular, with players appreciating the anonymous and instant payments on offer. We found that Lucky Block is one of the best options when gambling Bitcoin online.



It takes seconds to register; only an email address and password is needed. Lucky Block is regulated and offers KYC-free accounts, not to mention instantly-approved withdrawals. You'll find thousands of casino games at Lucky Block – plus a sports betting platform.



Stake – the popular crypto casino and sportsbook, does not accept players from the US. That said, some US players use a VPN to bypass geoblocking restrictions.



Yes, crypto-centric gambling sites are increasingly becoming popular. Consider a regulated Bitcoin gambling site like Lucky Block or Mega Dice, which offer huge bonuses and anonymous accounts.



Most Bitcoin casinos import their games from licensed software developers, such as NetEnt and Evolution. Therefore, gaming payouts (RTPs) are determined by the game, not the casino.

Our top pick for the best crypto casino is Lucky Block. Players can gamble anonymously on thousands of casino games in a regulated and safe environment.



Some of the reasons why people gamble cryptocurrencies include fast account sign-ups, the ability to remain anonymous, and instant payouts.



Some of the leading casinos paying out in Bitcoin include Lucky Block, Metaspins, Mega Dice, and BC. These casinos also accept altcoins like Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin.

