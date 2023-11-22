15 Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites 2023

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) There are many sports betting sites that specialize in cryptocurrency payments. This often enables players to gamble anonymously and deposit and withdraw funds instantly.

This guide compares the best Bitcoin betting sites for 2023. Read on to discover safe and licensed cryptocurrency sportsbooks with competitive odds, plenty of betting markets, and generous bonuses.

Top Crypto Sports Betting Sites: Full Reviews We'll now review the best Bitcoin sportsbooks in full. We leave no stone unturned, covering everything from payments and bonuses to odds, supported markets, and customer support.

Lucky Block – Overall Best Crypto Betting Site With KYC-Free Accounts and a Huge €10,000 Welcome Package

Lucky Block is our top pick for players wanting to gamble cryptocurrencies on sports. The Lucky Block sportsbook is very comprehensive; dozens of sports are available. You'll find betting markets on American football, basketball, tennis, soccer, ice hockey, rugby, and much more. Esports betting markets are also available, including Dota 2 and League of Legends.

That said, horse racing isn't supported by Lucky Block, which is a drawback. Nonetheless, Lucky Block offers competitive odds around the clock. Players can place bets pre-match or via the in-play facility. Several odds formats are supported, including fractional, decimal, American, and Malaysian.

Getting started with Lucky Block is simple and fast. Simply enter an email address and choose a password. You can then deposit funds with some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy . This includes Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, XRP, Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. The minimum deposit is approximately $1, although this varies slightly depending on the cryptocurrency.

Players like Lucky Block for the anonymous betting experience on offer. No personal information or KYC documents are needed. New players depositing €20 or more will receive 50 free spins. This is in addition to a 200% matched deposit bonus of up to €10,000. Lucky Block is also one of the best crypto betting sites for safety; it holds a Curaçao e-gaming license .

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement No. Sports Live Sports? Casino Games? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Lucky Block 200% matched deposit bonus of up to €10,000. Plus, 50 free spins. For every 6x wagered, 10% of the bonus awarded 40+ Yes Yes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP, Cardano, BNB, Shiba Inu, TRON, USD Coin, 0.0001 BTC (€20 for the welcome bonus) Instant

Pros:



Thousands of crypto sports betting markets every day with competitive odds

Get started without providing personal information or KYC documents

Huge welcome package valued at €10,000

Payouts are approved instantly

Holds a Curaçao e-gaming license Also considered one of the best Bitcoin casinos

Cons:

Depending on your location, you might need to use a VPN

Mega Dice is a regulated Bitcoin betting site that covers dozens of sports. This includes everything from soccer, ice hockey, and tennis to American football, cricket, and basketball. Players can place bets pre-match or in-play. The in-play betting platform is very user-friendly and comes with competitive odds.



What's more, Mega Dice also offers daily 'Hot Combos'. The sportsbook team chooses four selections (usually odds-on) and if you follow them, you'll get a 1.15x odds boost. While we're on the subject of bonuses, Mega Dice offers a huge welcome package for first-time bettors. Simply make a deposit and have it amplified by 200% – up to 1 BTC.



You'll also get 50 free spins, which are completely risk-free. Moreover, returning players can claim a 50% deposit reload every Monday. Outside of the sportsbook, Mega Dice also offers traditional casino games. This includes popular table games like roulette and blackjack. Live dealers, video poker, and thousands of slots will also be found.



When it comes to regulation, Mega Dice is authorized and licensed by the Governor of Curaçao . The majority of players deposit cryptocurrencies, as this removes the need to provide personal information or KYC documents. Mega Dice accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and some of the best new cryptocurrencies to buy . The minimum deposit requirement is just 0.0001 BTC. Cryptocurrency withdrawals are processed instantly, which is a huge benefit for players.

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement No. Sports Live Sports? Casino Games? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Mega Dice 200% matched deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC. Plus, 50 free spins. 40x 40+ Yes Yes Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP,

Dogecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, TRON, USD Coin 0.0001 BTC (€20 for the 200% bonus) Instant

Pros:



Best crypto sportsbook for in-play betting



More than 40 sports are available – including esports games

Minimum deposit requirement of just 0.0001 BTC

Gamble anonymously when depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies Also offers casino table games, live dealers, and slots



Cons:

Does not support horse or greyhound racing

BC is a popular Bitcoin casino and sportsbook that offers a huge sign-up bonus to new players. Put simply, your first deposit will be matched by 180% up to $20,000. After that, you'll have access to VIP rewards and weekly promotions, including free sports bets and enhanced odds. There are also casino-centric bonuses available, should that be of interest.



BC is an anonymous Bitcoin betting site. Players can register simply by providing an email address and password. Cryptocurrencies deposits are processed quickly and some of the best altcoins are supported. This includes everything from Solana, Ethereum, and TRON to XRP, BNB, and Dogecoin. The minimum deposit requirement is just $10.



BC is also a regulated betting site, with authorization and licensing from the Governor of Curaçao. It offers superb customer support via live chat; which is available 24/7. More than 40 popular sports are supported, including soccer, tennis, and cricket. Odds are competitive and players can place bets pre-match or in-play.



Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement No. Sports Live Sports? Casino Games? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout BC 180% matched deposit bonus of up to $20,000 Calculation: amount wagered x 1% x 20% = quantity unlocked 40+ Yes Yes Bitcoin plus 150+ other crypto assets $10 Averages five minutes

Pros:



Gamble on sports, esports, and horse racing 24/7

Competitive odds are available pre-match and in-play

The welcome package offers a 180% deposit bonus of up to $20,000

Weekly sports bonuses available to existing players

Also offers a casino suite – including exclusive provably fair games



Cons:

Sportsbook bonuses are credited in BC Dollars



Vave is one of the best Bitcoin betting sites for supported markets – especially on the most popular sports. For instance, if you're looking to bet on soccer games in the English Premier League, most matches come with over 3,000 individual markets. This covers markets related to goals, the 1st/2nd half, corners, scorers, minutes, handicaps, and much more.



Similarly, American football games usually come with over 500 betting markets. This includes the winner, totals, handicaps, quarters, and points. Other popular sports include tennis, cricket, baseball, rugby, and boxing. Like many online crypto sports betting platforms, Vave offers plenty of bonuses to keep your account balance topped up.



First, there's the Vave welcome bonus, which matches the first deposit by 100%. The maximum bonus available is 1 BTC and wagering requirements are just 5x. There is also a weekly deposit reload of up to 150 USDT, plus 100 free spins. Vave also offers a sports VIP program, which rewards players for their loyalty.



Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement No. Sports Live Sports? Casino Games? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Vave 100% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC 5x 38 Yes Yes Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies listed on Changelly 20 USDT Near-instant

Pros:



Major sporting events often come with thousands of betting markets

New players receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC

Weekly reload bonuses and a sportsbook VIP program

Doubles up as a fully-fledged casino



Cons:

Only accumulators count toward the sports bonus wagering requirements





Although many Bitcoin betting sites offer instant payments, Betplay takes things to the next level. This is because Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals are processed via the Lightning Network. This allows players to add or remove BTC tokens in under a second. What's more, Bitcoin Lightning Network fees are much cheaper than the standard network.



Betplay also accepts other cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, Monero, BNB, Ethereum, and Tether. The Betplay sportsbook covers 19 sporting categories. This includes major markets like ice hockey, tennis, cricket, soccer, baseball, and American football. Within some categories, there are several sports. For example, 'Fight Sports' covers boxing and MMA.



Betplay is also one of the best Bitcoin betting sites for horse racing. Not only does it cover daily horse meetings from around the world, but ante-post races too. For instance, the Hong Kong Cup and the Betfair Chase. In addition to sports betting, Betplay also offers casino games and live poker tournaments. New players get a 100% deposit bonus of up to

50,000 micro-bitcoins.

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement No. Sports Live Sports? Casino Games? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Betplay 100% deposit bonus up to 50,000 micro-bitcoins 80x 19 Yes Yes Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, TRON, XRP, BNB, Tether, Monero, USD Coin, Shiba Inu, Sandbox, and BUSD Not stated Instant

Pros:



Instant Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals via the Lightning Network



Also supports some of the best altcoins – including Monero, Shiba Inu, and TRON

Popular sporting markets include soccer, tennis, cricket, and ice hockey Its casino suite includes slots, table games, and live poker tournaments



Cons:

Much smaller range of betting markets when compared to other Bitcoin sportsbook

Although Heybets doesn't have a welcome bonus for new players, it does offer daily betting promotions. These are a lot more viable for regular players, as they don't come with huge wagering requirements. For instance, tennis fans will like the 'Tiebreaker' promotion. If the tennis player you bet on loses the game via a final set tiebreaker, you'll still be paid out.

The 'Overtime Insurance' game will appeal to NBA fans. If the game goes into overtime and your chosen team loses, you'll receive a 100% bet refund of up to $100.

And then there's the '2 Goals Lead Wins' promotion. Simply place a soccer bet and if your team is winning by two goals, you'll be paid out instantly.



This is the case even if your team goes on to lose or draw the game. In addition to generous daily promotions, we also like Heybets for its small minimum deposit of just $10. Heybets also offers casino games, including slots and live dealers. Customer support is available 24/7 and there are no KYC requirements. Therefore, Heybets allows players to gamble anonymously.



Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement No. Sports Live Sports? Casino Games? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Heybets No welcome package N/A 40+ Yes Yes Bitcoin, Ethereum,

Litecoin, USD Coin, Tether $10 Usually instant

Pros:



Best Bitcoin sportsbook for daily betting promotions



No customer identity verification documents are collected

Affordable minimum deposit requirement of just $10 In-play betting markets are available 24/7

Cons:

Only five cryptocurrencies are accepted



Duelbits is an up-and-coming Bitcoin sportsbook that offers instant deposits and withdrawals. In addition to Bitcoin, Duelbits also accepts Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and other popular altcoins. It shouldn't take you more than 10 seconds to register, Duelbits only requires a username, email address, and password.



Although there isn't a welcome bonus available to sportsbook players, Duelbits offers a 50% rakeback on casino games. That said, we found plenty of sportsbook promotions available to existing account holders. For example, if you place a bet on an NBA team and they score 120 points, you'll instantly be paid out.



NFL fans are also catered for – if your chosen team leads by 12 points at any stage, your bet will be settled as a winner. We also like the UFC promotion, which refunds bets if your chosen fighter loses in the first round. Other sports betting markets at Duelbits include cricket, ice hockey, rugby, snooker, baseball, and much more. Duelbits also offers casino games.



Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement No. Sports Live Sports? Casino Games? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Duelbits No welcome package for sportsbook players N/A 40+ Yes Yes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Solana, Dogecoin, XRP, Shiba Inu, Tether, TRON, and BNB Not stated Instant

Pros:



Deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly

Great sportsbook promotions available for existing players

Wide range of supported cryptocurrencies More than 40 sports betting markets are listed



Cons:

Doesn't offer a sportsbook welcome package



Sportsbet is an established Bitcoin betting site that accepts multiple cryptocurrencies. In addition to Bitcoin, this includes BNB, BUSD, Dogecoin, Litecoin, XRP, Cardano, USD Coin, and Ethereum. The vast majority of global sporting events are supported, including fan favorites like soccer, basketball, ice hockey, cricket, and tennis.



What's more, we found that Sportsbet offers competitive odds on major markets. We also like that bets can be placed pre-match and in-play. Sportsbet is also popular for its VIP program. As you wager more bets, you'll earn VIP points. Some of the VIP perks available include a personalized account manager, free sports bets, and weekly deposit bonuses.



VIP players also get increased betting limits. That said, the main drawback is that there isn't a welcome package. Sportsbet does, however, offer ongoing promotions. This includes a weekly betting competition with a $100,000 jackpot. Another drawback is that Sportsbet collects personal information – including a date of birth and cell phone number.



Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement No. Sports Live Sports? Casino Games? Accepted Crypto Min. Deposit Payout Sportsbet No welcome package N/A 40+ Yes Yes Bitcoin, BNB, BUSD, Dogecoin, Litecoin, XRP, Cardano, USD Coin, and Ethereum 0.000007 BTC Usually instant

Pros:



Regulated crypto sportsbook that was established in 2016

Great VIP program with regular bonuses and a personal account manager

Lots of in-play betting markets are available around the clock Very small minimum deposit requirement of 0.000007 BTC (about $0.25)



Cons:

No welcome package is offered to new players

We've ranked the best Bitcoin betting sites according to our own methodology. However, it's important you do your own research when selecting a provider.



Here's what to consider when selecting a crypto sportsbook in 2023:

Regulation and security should be at the top of your list when exploring sports betting with Bitcoin. Just because a platform offers anonymous accounts, this doesn't mean that it should operate without a gambling license. On the contrary, the best sportsbooks in this space are regulated by a reputable body.



For example, the Governor of Curaçao has issued licenses to Lucky Block, Mega Dice, and other sportsbooks discussed on this page. Curaçao is a crypto-friendly jurisdiction, meaning it's a popular hub for many operators.



Most Bitcoin betting sites support the most popular sports, such as tennis, soccer, American football, cricket, and basketball. Top-rated platforms also support darts, snooker, rugby, boxing, MMA, and much more. That said, it's also wise to see how many markets you'll have access to when placing bets.



For example, major sports like soccer should come with hundreds of individual betting options. This should include bets related to handicaps, corners, yellow cards, goals, and scorers. You might find that minor sports come with much fewer options; often just the moneyline (winner of the game).



Most Bitcoin betting sites also support esports games, such as Dota 2, League of Legends, and Call of Duty. We also came across platforms that support global horse racing meetings. The most popular track locations include the UK, Ireland, the US, and Australia. Greyhound racing is sometimes supported too, but this is less common.



There are often slight variations in odds when comparing the best Bitcoin betting sites. Odds are usually provided by third parties, such as BetRadar and Betgenius.





However, there will be disparities based on how much money is being wagered on each platform.



For example, suppose a player wagers a 5-figure sum on a cricket game.

The sportsbook will likely tighten the odds to ensure it's not overexposed.



Additionally, you'll want to make sure the Bitcoin sportsbook offers in-play betting. This will allow you to place bets while your chosen game is still being played.



You'll need to deposit funds before you can gamble cryptocurrencies online. Therefore, have a look at what cryptocurrencies are supported by the sportsbook.



Lucky Block, for example, accepts everything from Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin to Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum. It also supports TRON, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, and many other popular altcoins. In contrast, some crypto sportsbooks only accept Bitcoin.



Next, you'll want to check the minimum deposit requirement. This can vary depending on the cryptocurrency. Nonetheless, Mega Dice has a deposit minimum of just 0.0001 BTC. This amounts to about $3.50 based on current BTC/USD prices . We also came across crypto sportsbooks with minimums of $100 or more, so this is an important metric to check.

Most importantly, you'll want to know how long the crypto sportsbook takes to approve withdrawals. On the one hand, there are providers like Lucky Block and Mega Dice that approve payout requests instantly. This means you only need to wait for the blockchain to process the transaction.



However, there are also crypto sportsbooks that take up to 48 hours to approve withdrawals. Finally, you'll also want to check whether there is a minimum and/or maximum withdrawal amount. It's best to avoid sportsbooks that cap daily payouts, as large wins might take several days or weeks to process.



The best Bitcoin betting sites offer attractive bonuses with fair terms and conditions. When you join a sportsbook for the first time, you should be offered a welcome package. Most providers match the first deposit by a certain percentage, up to a maximum amount.





For example, BC matches the first deposit by 180% up to $20,000, or the crypto equivalent.

Mega Dice offers an even larger bonus – it matches the first deposit by 200% up to 1 BTC. Based on current prices, that's about $37,000.



We strongly advise checking the wagering requirements before accepting a bonus offer. This can vary widely depending on the provider. For example, the Vave welcome bonus only needs to be wagered 5 times. Over at Betplay, this increases to 80 times.



Not all Bitcoin betting sites offer a welcome package; some opt for daily sportsbook promotions instead. For example, Heybets offers cashback, insurance, early payouts, or refunds on popular sports like basketball, soccer, and tennis.



Duelbits is also great for daily sportsbook promotions. For instance, it automatically pays out NBA bets when the chosen team scores 120 points.



Some sports bettors also like to enjoy other gambling products, such as casino games. All of the Bitcoin betting sites discussed today double up as a casino. For instance, Mega Dice offers thousands of bonus buy, classic, jackpot, and Megaways slots.



Over at Lucky Block, you'll find hundreds of table games, ranging from blackjack and roulette to craps and baccarat. BC is a popular option for 'provably fair' games, which are blockchain-based.



Unlike many traditional betting sites – crypto sportsbooks generally offer 24/7 customer support. There's no requirement to wait for an email reply, as support is usually offered via live chat.



This means you can speak with a human assistant in real-time. Before opening an account with a crypto sportsbook, it's worth seeing how responsive the live chat department is. If you receive a reply straight away, this is a good sign.



If you're still not sure whether Bitcoin sportsbooks are right for you, let's explore some of the key benefits available.



One of the most common reasons why players are opting for Bitcoin sportsbooks is because of the anonymity available. If you're an experienced gambler, then you'll know that traditional betting sites ask for a lot of information. For instance, when you first register, you'll need to provide your name, date of birth, country of residence, and telephone number.



In addition, you'll be asked to upload some verification documents.



Depending on where you live, this will likely include a government-issued ID and proof of residency.



Some nationalities might need to provide additional documents.

Either way, many players do not feel comfortable submitting their government-issued ID, especially to an online gambling provider.



Now compare the sign-up experience with a crypto-only betting site. At Lucky Block, for example, you'll have your account opened in under 10 seconds.



This is because you only need to enter an email address, username, and password. And most importantly, you won't be asked for any customer verification documents.



Another significant advantage of gambling online with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is the speed of payments. More specifically – withdrawals. Before we get to that, let's cover how the deposit process works.





After opening an account with a Bitcoin betting site, you'll be provided with a unique wallet address.



You'd then need to open your private wallet and transfer the tokens.



As soon as the blockchain confirms the transaction, your sportsbook account will be credited.

This will usually be about 10 minutes when depositing Bitcoin. But altcoins like Dogecoin and BNB are much faster.



When making a withdrawal request, you simply need to provide your own wallet address. And, in the vast majority of cases, the withdrawal request will be approved immediately. This means you will receive your gambling winnings in minutes.

It's important to make comparisons with traditional sports betting sites. Usually, there is a grace period of 24-48 hours. During this time frame, your withdrawal request will remain pending. Once the sportsbook processes the withdrawal, you will then need to wait several more days for the funds to arrive. Bank wires, in particular, are very slow.



If you're the type of player who favors speedy withdrawals, crypto-centric sportsbooks are the way to go. Some of the best crypto sportsbooks for instant payouts are Lucky Block, Mega Dice, and BC.



One of the risks of gambling online is that transactions will appear on your financial statements. For instance, if you deposit funds with a debit/credit card, the respective bank will be able to see you're using the account to gamble. Although this usually isn't an issue, it will be in countries where gambling is illegal.



Additionally, according to the Mortgage Advice Bureau, gambling-related transactions can impact your ability to get a mortgage . The best way to avoid these risks is by depositing and withdrawing funds with cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, and most other digital assets, are not tied to the user's personal identity.



Instead, the blockchain can only see the sender's and receiver's wallet address, which is a long, random string of letters and numbers. This ensures that you can enjoy sports betting with crypto in privacy, with no paper trails linking back to your name.



Cryptocurrencies, in general, are still a relatively new phenomenon. This means that legislators around the world are yet to catch up. In other words, cryptocurrencies are largely unregulated in most countries . This means that conventional gambling laws do not apply to cryptocurrency betting sites.



Although Bitcoin sportsbooks must still comply with anti-money laundering regulations , there is a slight caveat; digital assets payments do not require traditional KYC procedures. This is why the best Bitcoin betting sites allow anonymous accounts. As long as the sportsbook is not handling 'fiat money', there will be no requirements for ID verification documents.





In terms of the legalities of Bitcoin gambling, this varies from one jurisdiction to the next. For example, online gambling is illegal in many countries.



However, the loophole here is that digital assets are not classed as legal tender.

This is why Bitcoin sportsbooks rarely ask for the player's country of residence.



The best Bitcoin sports betting sites are available on both desktop and mobile browsers. In most cases, the betting site will have optimized its website for smartphone users, so the gambling experience should still be solid. This is the case with traditional sportsbook websites too – as there isn't much demand for native apps.



As you'll see in the image above, the Lucky Block mobile website is very user-friendly. It's simple to find games to bet on, and the real-time odds are clearly displayed. Like many other Bitcoin sportsbooks, the Lucky Block mobile website also supports payments. This means that you can easily deposit and withdraw funds while on the move.



We've covered everything there is to know about crypto sports betting. If you're ready to get started, you'll need some cryptocurrencies and a private wallet. eToro is one of the best options in this regard.



Here's why:

eToro is a regulated cryptocurrency broker that was founded in 2007. It supports dozens of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, and BNB. You'll also find Dogecoin, Uniswap, Shiba Inu, Arbitrum, Polygon, and much more. After you've opened an eToro account, you can instantly deposit funds with an e-wallet or a debit/credit card.



You can then buy your chosen cryptocurrency, ensuring you meet the $10 minimum. eToro is a safe place to buy and store cryptocurrencies; it's licensed by FINRA, FCA, ASIC, and CySEC. Furthermore, your account will be protected by two-factor authentication. This is in addition to eToro's 24/7 security team.



We found that eToro also offers the best Bitcoin wallet for sports betting. It comes as a user-friendly app for Android and iOS. This makes it easy to deposit funds into a crypto sportsbook. And, when you're ready to cash out your winnings, you can transfer the crypto tokens back to your eToro wallet app.



That being said, trading fees on eToro are slightly higher than other brokers. You'll pay a 1% commission per slide, meaning on both buy and sell orders. If you're depositing USD into eToro, no fees are charged. Other currencies are charged 0.5%. There are no fees to store cryptocurrencies in the eToro wallet.



Crypto-centric betting sites continue to increase their market share, with players favoring fast payments, KYC-free accounts, and more competitive odds.



Overall, we rate Lucky Block as the best Bitcoin betting site. New players receive a 200% deposit bonus with fair and transparent wagering requirements. Lucky Block lists more than 40 sports and offers thousands of daily betting markets, both pre-match and in-play.

Some of the best betting sites accepting Bitcoin include Lucky Block, Heybets, Vave, BC, and Mega Dice. Deposits are credited after one confirmation, which is usually about 10 minutes.

Yes, there are many anonymous crypto betting sites that do not ask for personal information or KYC documents. Lucky Block, for example, only asks for an email address when registering.



It's generally safe to bet with crypto, but only if the sportsbook is regulated. You'll also want to check other security features, such as two-factor authentication.



Regardless of whether you bet with Bitcoin or fiat money, gambling can result in significant losses. Never gamble more than you realistically afford to lose.



Choose a crypto-centric casino like Lucky Block and transfer Bitcoin to your unique wallet address. Then, search for a gambling market and place a bet.