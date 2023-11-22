Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Capitalizing On The Promising Chemical And Therapeutic Properties Of Nanocrystals To Address High Unmet Medical Needs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Clene is focused on developing and commercializing novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (“CSN(R)”) therapeutics

The company utilizes an electro-crystallization nanotherapeutics platform, which results in nanocrystals that exhibit catalytic activities multiple times higher than numerous other commercially available nanoparticles that the company has comparatively evaluated

Clene is focusing on central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), multiple sclerosis (“MS”), and Parkinson's disease (“PD”) Its lead investigational product, CNM-Au8(R), has so far demonstrated a good safety and tolerability profile, with Phase 2 trials suggesting efficacy in ALS patients

Nanotechnology has attracted a great deal of the scientific community's attention thanks to its ability to deliver medicinally attractive nanoparticles (“NPs”) with promising performances that are directly attributable to such properties as ease of cellular uptake, stability, solubility, synthetic accessibility, and release pattern and cell penetration.

Studies investigating the therapeutic capabilities of metallic NPs such as selenium, silver, and gold, as well as metallic oxides like zinc oxide and aluminum oxide, have documented their potential anti-diabetic, antibacterial, antiviral, and antiparasitic capabilities ( ). Moreover, metallic...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN