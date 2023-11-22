(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Genprex was granted orphan drug designation by the FDA earlier this year for development of REQORSA combined with Tecentriq in small cell lung cancer

Use of REQORSA combined with Tecentriq is the subject of Genprex's upcoming Acclaim-3 clinical trial Genprex took part in two events in October – the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics; and Genprex's own hosted event, a Virtual Key Opinion Leaders on Bringing Gene Therapy to the Fight Against Lung Cancers

Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) , a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and diabetes, was granted orphan drug designation (“ODD”) by the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its REQORSA(R) immunogene therapy for the combination of its immunogene therapy REQORSA(R) and Genentech Inc.'s Tecentriq(R) as maintenance therapy in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (“SCLC”) who did not develop tumor progression after receiving Tecentriq and chemotherapy as initial standard treatment earlier this year .

The FDA can grant ODD to a drug or biological product being developed to prevent, diagnose, or treat rare diseases or conditions. The designation is intended to spark innovation among biotech companies developing treatments for the more than 30 million people suffering from...

