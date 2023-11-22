Biomednewsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Presents Updated Safety Data From Berubicin Study At SNO Annual Gathering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) , a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, has announced the presentation of updated safety data from its ongoing potentially pivotal study evaluating

Berubicin. According to the announcement, the data showed the comparability of the patient demographics in the two arms of the study, and of the safety data for each therapeutic modality in treating recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (“GBM”) .

The data was presented in a poster presentation at the 28th annual Society of NeuroOncology meeting, which was held Nov. 15–19, 2023, in Vancouver, Canada. The poster, which was titled“A randomized, controlled trial of Berubicin vs. Lomustine after first-line therapy for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM): Interim Results,” is now available to view on the company's website. Berubicin is CNS Pharmaceutical's novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. The company's CMO, Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, presented the poster.“We continue to be encouraged by the preliminary safety data from Berubicin and are committed to moving this program forward,” said CNS Pharmaceuticals chief medical officer Dr. Sandra Silberman in the press release.“The preclinical and phase 1 clinical results give us reason to hope that Berubicin will ultimately be shown to provide a much-needed clinical benefit for GBM patients, and we remain on track to report the results of our interim analysis of efficacy data in December.”

To view the poster, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc .

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. For more information about the company, please visit

