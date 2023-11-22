420 With CNW - Gallup Poll Finds Most Americans Disenchanted With Federal Drug Policy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A new survey has found that more than 50% of Americans believe the country has

lost ground in the war on drugs.

The poll, conducted by Gallup, also showed that 24% of respondents believed America had made progress. This is quite a difference from responses given on the same query in a 2019 survey, which stood at 30% for losing ground to 41% for making progress.

This difference can be attributed to growing concern and awareness about the opioid epidemic, which has seen many individuals fall victim to...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:



CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office



CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN