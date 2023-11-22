Investornewsbreaks Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Releases Q3 2023 Financial Report, Business Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ideanomics

(NASDAQ: IDEX) , a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, is reporting on its third-quarter financial and operating results for the period ended Sept. 30, 2023. Highlights of the report include police services in France and Barbados selecting IDEX subsidiary Energica to provide electric motorcycles for police fleets; the completion by IDEX subsidiary WAVE of an OEM-approved installation of wireless charging on a Kenworth truck in collaboration with Kenworth and Dana; and continued testing by WAVE with a major logistics fleet customer. Financial numbers of note show revenues for Q3 coming in at $3.5 million with gross profit from continuing operations, excluding the change in accounting estimate, showing a loss of half a million dollars, representing a gross margin of negative 14.8%.

About Ideanomics Inc.

Ideanomics is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation and financial services, the company provides the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. For more information about the company, please visit

.

