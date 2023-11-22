Investornewsbreaks Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F) Releases Update To Shareholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean-technology company redefining power conversion technologies, is providing an overview of the company's activities and accomplishments in a letter to shareholders. Highlights of the report include joint development discussions being undertaken with a European automotive OEM and the company entering the third phase of a testing program with a global tier-one supplier. In addition, the update noted that preparations are underway for an advanced demonstration program with a global motor supplier and Hercules Electric Mobility and Hillcrest officials have taken recent business trips to the United Kingdom with the goal of expanding the company's pipeline of new commercial engagements.“The United Kingdom has established very aggressive zero-emission vehicle requirements, and we intend to position Hillcrest's ZVS technology as a key enabler for manufacturers looking to meet these requirements,” said

Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO Don Currie in the press release.“Now is the time to leverage the incredible momentum we've achieved with our new potential commercialization partners in the United Kingdom, and we intend to continue aggressively pursuing these opportunities. . . . The culmination of high interest rates, rising costs and international conflicts are weighing down public markets everywhere. By being creative, we are better positioned to navigate these challenging market conditions. Despite a reported 30% decline in the S&P Global Clean Energy Index, Hillcrest's unique power-conversion technology, critical to global electrification goals, combined with a robust pipeline of commercial opportunities and a capital-efficient strategy, appear to have appeal and are better positioned in the face of these financial uncertainties.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to HLRTF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN