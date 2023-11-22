Investornewsbreaks FE Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) Announces Completion Of Rose West Properties Exploration

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FE Battery Metals (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) , a publicly traded Canadian mineral exploration company, is reporting on findings from the successful completion of its comprehensive exploration program at its Rose West properties based in Quebec. According to the announcement, the program entailed prospecting, mapping and sampling conducted primarily at FEMFD Rose East and Rose West Lithium properties. The program was designed to identify pegmatite targets for further exploration, a critical step in advancing the company's lithium exploration initiatives in northern
Quebec. At Rose East, the property displayed significant potential, with the identification and mapping of 19 prominent pegmatites that indicate thicker and more continuous pegmatite bodies along the strike of metasediments in the rock unit geo 226 compared to other pegmatite bodies. The company reported that a total of 57 rock chip and grab samples were collected during the fieldwork at this property. At Rose West, seven prominent pegmatites were identified and mapped, with 21 rock chip and grab samples being collected. In addition to reporting on the exploration program at Rose West, FE Battery Metals also closed the first tranche of the private placement announced earlier this month. The closing resulted in gross proceeds of
$1,105,000 and included the company issuing 675,000 common shares at a price of
$0.40 cents
per share for gross proceeds of
$270,000, as well as the issuing of 1,855,555 flow-through units at a price of
$0.45 cents
per flow-through unit for gross proceeds of $835,000.
About FE Battery Metals Corp.
FE Battery Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring mineral properties in the battery metal sector. The company's goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects with a primary focus on lithium. The company's strategy is to acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration; source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development; and create shareholder value through exploration success. For more information about the company, please visit
