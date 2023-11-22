Egypt Leads Middle East In Educational Technology With 11 Companies In 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

At the Cairo ICT 2023, an international exhibition and conference for technology in the Middle East and Africa, a session was held to discuss the role of technologies and digital transformation in education. The session featured four speakers from different educational technology companies who shared their insights and experiences.

Maged Harby, the General Manager of EdVentures, said that to establish a successful and innovative startup, one must identify real problems faced by individuals or communities and offer technological solutions through the company's products. He also stressed the importance of preparing qualified personnel from the educational stage by using technological tools to solve these problems. He added that Egypt has the most educational technology companies in the Middle East, with 11 companies on the list of the best educational technology companies for 2023.

Omar Barbari, the founder of OBM for Education, highlighted that advanced education helps the state provide qualified cadres with innovative ideas that can be transformed into products and services that generate economic returns. He praised the supportive trend in various administrations, whether in ministries or relevant authorities, to support innovators and entrepreneurs in line with the state's digital transformation strategy.

Rania Aiman, the founder of entreprenelle, stated that women have become a key and effective element in the success of all sectors, especially the startup and entrepreneurship sectors. She noted the significant changes in thinking, cultures, and the reduction of marginalization that women faced in the past. She mentioned some successful Egyptian businesswomen who have achieved international recognition in recent years and emphasized the need for encouragement and opportunities for women to showcase their skills. She also said that

200,000 female entrepreneurs in Egypt aspire to become successful entrepreneurs at the international and regional levels. She confirmed that the market no longer differentiates between male and female entrepreneurs, but rather focuses on the quality of their ideas and their growth potential.

Ibrahim Youssef, the founder of iSchool, argued that academic curricula do not match the skills required by the job market, which poses a major challenge for entrepreneurship and other sectors and industries. He claimed that academic education is outdated and does not keep up with the technological advancements happening globally. He stressed the need to start early in preparing generations with creative thinking and equipping children from an early stage with the necessary technological skills for the job market.

Youssef added that within ten years, the job market will require a technological aspect due to the state's strategy for sustainability and digital transformation. This is especially crucial as digital transformation has become intertwined in all industries. He emphasized the necessity of teaching children programming tools early on, as this fosters other skills such as problem-solving for societal issues, making them effective elements in society.

Mohamed Osama, the founder of Akhdar platform, confirmed the urgent need for personnel with technological skills to keep up with global changes.