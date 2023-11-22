Russia Retains Top Spot As Oil Supplier To India And China

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
Russia maintains its position as the top oil exporter to both India and China.
According to a report by Prensa Latina , a partner of TV BRICS , Russia accounted for nearly 19% of China's total oil purchases in September, while Saudi Arabia held a 14% share and Malaysia held an 11% share.
Overall, China's crude oil imports in September fell by 11% from August to 11.2 million barrels per day (bpd).
Russia has been India's top oil supplier for the past year, accounting for 36% of the country's total imports in September. Iraq and Saudi Arabia each held a 20% share of India's oil purchases.
India's total oil imports in September fell by 4% from August to 4.3 million bpd, marking the lowest level this year.
