Russia maintains its position as the top oil exporter to both India and China.



According to a report by Prensa Latina , a partner of TV BRICS , Russia accounted for nearly 19% of China's total oil purchases in September, while Saudi Arabia held a 14% share and Malaysia held an 11% share.

Overall, China's crude oil imports in September fell by 11% from August to 11.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

Russia has been India's top oil supplier for the past year, accounting for 36% of the country's total imports in September. Iraq and Saudi Arabia each held a 20% share of India's oil purchases.



India's total oil imports in September fell by 4% from August to 4.3 million bpd, marking the lowest level this year.