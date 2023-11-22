Harnessing Electricity From Ocean Waves: Groundbreaking Research From Mauritius

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A doctoral student from Mauritius, Bhamini Sreekeessoon, is conducting groundbreaking research on generating electricity from ocean waves. As reported by Pretoria News , a partner of TV BRICS , Sreekeessoon, a student in electrical and electronic engineering at the University Des Mascareignes, aims to find a cost-effective solution to harness wave energy for local and national power generation.

“I am working in the field of marine renewable energy,” she said.“This means that I'm assessing the potential of generating electricity from ocean waves for the island of Mauritius.”

Sreekeessoon's work focuses on assessing the potential of wave electricity generation for Mauritius. She is currently studying the feasibility of establishing a wave energy farm.

Ocean Waves as a Natural Energy Source

Ocean waves, as they traverse the water's surface, hold the potential to serve as a natural energy source for electricity generation. Power stations can be constructed and installed in the water to convert this wave energy into usable electricity.

The Power of the North Pacific Ocean

The most“powerful” seas are located in the North Pacific Ocean: here, it is possible to produce amounts of energy comparable to those produced by the world's largest power plants.

Harnessing Wave Energy for Africa's Future

Sreekeessoon's research has the potential to make a significant contribution to Africa's energy landscape. Wave energy is a sustainable and renewable source of energy that could help to reduce the continent's reliance on fossil fuels.

“I believe that wave energy has the potential to play a major role in Africa's future energy mix,” Sreekeessoon said.“It is a clean, sustainable, and renewable source of energy that can be harnessed to meet the growing energy demands of the continent.”

Sreekeessoon's work is an important step forward in the development of wave energy technology in Africa. Her research could help to pave the way for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future for the continent.