TV BRICS Advances To Finals Of All-Russian TV Award CAPITAL

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) TV BRICS International Media Network has successfully reached the finals of the prestigious All-Russian TV Award“CAPITAL”, marking its fifth edition in 2023. T

his award aims to recognize and celebrate the most exceptional television programs and journalists who excel in covering business and entrepreneurship-related topics on Russian television.

In line with the evolving landscape of media consumption, the award has introduced two new categories this year: Digital Project, which honors video projects published on online platforms, including websites, online platforms, and Telegram channels; and Best Corporate Media Project, which recognizes outstanding video stories and corporate media programs that showcase the social responsibility of businesses.

For the Digital Project category, TV BRICS submitted its compelling special report titled“Women's Entrepreneurship in the BRICS Countries“.

This report delves into the remarkable rise of women entrepreneurship, highlighting that approximately one-third of all growing companies worldwide are now led by women. With over 140 million women actively investing in businesses, the BRICS countries serve as both an embodiment and a driving force behind this global trend.



TV BRICS report explores the specific sectors of the economy that are attracting the attention of women entrepreneurs and examines their impact on global GDP. These insights are presented through inspiring real-life success stories captured by the Media Network.

The esteemed expert council of the“CAPITAL” award consists of renowned members of the Academy of Russian Television, along with acclaimed TV presenters, journalists, economists, and media industry professionals. This esteemed panel will meticulously evaluate the submissions and select the winners in each of the 11 categories.

The highly anticipated announcement of the award winners will take place on November 24th at a grand ceremony held in Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan.