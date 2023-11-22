Dogelogy (DOGELOGY), A Community-Driven Meme Coin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Dogelogy (DOGELOGY) on November 23, 2023, for all BitMart users. The DOGELOGY/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:00 AM (UTC).







What is Dogelogy (DOGELOGY)?

Dogelogy emerges as a vibrant community token, bringing humor and connectivity to the forefront of the cryptocurrency world. Unlike traditional crypto projects, Dogelogy is all about bridging tokens across different blockchains while embracing the fun and communal aspect of meme coins. It's a project that combines the light-heartedness of memes with the technical prowess of blockchain technology, offering a unique and engaging experience for its community members.

Why Dogelogy (DOGELOGY)?

Dogelogy is designed for crypto enthusiasts who appreciate the lighter side of the blockchain universe. Its Telegram channel serves as a bustling hub for meme coin aficionados, offering a mix of humor, engaging discussions, and a sense of community. This platform is not about financial gains but rather about celebrating the joy and camaraderie that meme coins like Dogelogy can bring. It's a safe space for investors to enjoy the crypto journey, supported by features like Automatic LP and liquidity locks to ensure the token's longevity and a 2% redistribution to holders, enhancing the community's engagement.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Dogelogy (DOGELOGY)

Total Supply: 413,000,000,000,000,000 DOGELOGY

Token Type: BEP-20

Dogelogy stands out as a token that's unapologetically a meme coin. It breaks away from the norms of having a utility, roadmap, or promises of financial returns. Instead, Dogelogy is committed to being 100% about memes and the community. It's a token that represents the fun and unpretentious side of the crypto world, inviting users to be part of a journey filled with laughter and a shared passion for Dogelogy. The project's focus on automatic liquidity pool contributions and reflections for holders ensures a vibrant and engaging community experience.

To learn more about Dogelogy (DOGELOGY), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

