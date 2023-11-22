Saudi Arabia Welcomes Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the humanitarian pause agreement in the Gaza Strip, appreciating the Qatari, Egyptian, and American efforts that led to the conclusion of this agreement.

Also, Saudi Arabia reiterated the call for a comprehensive cessation of military operations, the protection and relief of civilians, and the release of detainees and hostages, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Earlier Wednesday, the State of Qatar announced the success of its joint mediation efforts undertaken with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), resulting in an agreement for a humanitarian pause. The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the agreement includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in the first phase in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement.

The humanitarian pause will also allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs, the statement added.



MENAFN22112023000067011011ID1107472866