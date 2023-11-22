Cummins Project Selected In U.K. Effort To Reduce Port GHG Levels

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cummins

Global power technology leader Cummins Inc.'s proposal to jointly develop a methanol kit for its QSK60 engine has been selected as part of the Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition funded by the U.K. government in partnership with Innovate UK.

Chosen as one of 10 top projects, the company will collaborate with a major U.K. port and its operators to develop, deploy and operate clean maritime technology solutions on the path to decarbonization and a lower overall greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint.

The £4 in total funding will be leveraged by Cummins and its fellow project stakeholders - Ocean Infinity, the Aberdeen Harbour Board, and Proman AG - to deploy a U.K.-designed and built methanol conversion kit for high-horsepower marine internal combustion engines, offering the U.K. an important foothold in enabling the transition to cleaner maritime fuels.

Upon completion in the second quarter of 2025, the project targets a reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of 50% for offshore operations of a vessel, with oxides of nitrogen (NOx), sulfur oxide (SOx) and particulate matter (PM) at levels considerably below those emitted by conventional fuel. Furthermore, all retrofitted dual-fuel engines will achieve compliance with International Maritime Organization (IMO) Tier III emission standards.

“Cummins is honored to be selected by the U.K. government in support of this dual fuel project that aligns well with our bridge technologies strategy,” said Mark Bargent, Cummins' Technology Architecture and Planning Director.“We remain committed to helping the maritime sector reach its goal of 50% reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as required by the IMO. To get there, ship builders need a roadmap for their decarbonization plans.”

“This project, with its focus on the conversion of existing engine installations, offers a seamless transition between today and the future builds of new, cleaner technology ships,” added Molly Puga, Cummins' Executive Director – Strategy, Product Planning & Digital.“It dismisses the need for a major vessel overhaul and creates an immediate positive impact on carbon emissions reduction in all environmental and operating conditions, ultimately helping the maritime sector meet our global climate needs.”

As part of the consortium, Ocean Infinity will provide one of its Armada 78m lean-crewed hybrid offshore service vessels for Cummins to design, develop, and test the dual fuel HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) and methanol technology. Earlier this year, Cummins announced the approval of unblended paraffinic fuels - often referred to as renewable diesel including HVO - in all its high horsepower engines for all industrial applications.

The Port of Aberdeen - with its ambition to become Scotland's premier net zero port - offers its world-class facilities and services for testing the vessels, while Proman AG lends its long-standing global expertise in methanol production and leading development of ultra-low carbon methanol production.

“Ocean Infinity exists to use innovative technology to transform operations at sea for the benefit of people and the planet,” said Ocean Infinity's Chief Technology Officer Josh Broussard.“This project forms part of our wider future fuels strategy targeting a transition from traditional energy sources to low carbon alternatives to ultimately minimize the environmental impact of our ship operations.”