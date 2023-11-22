Rayonier 2022 Sustainability Report: Community Affairs

(MENAFN- 3BL) COMMUNITY AFFAIRS AT RAYONIER

Rayonier's success as an organization is inextricably linked to the health and well-being of our communities, which are home to our forestlands, the employees who are entrusted with their care, and our contractor workforce. Rayonier employees support our communities in a variety of ways. Collectively, they donate thousands of man-hours of service to non-profit organizations, including serving on boards and committees to provide thought leadership where it is needed most to strengthen the rural communities in which we operate. In addition, employee teams come together to participate in community service projects that address pressing needs, which are also supported financially through the Rayonier Community Fund, the company's philanthropic arm. Our Vice President of Public Affairs & Communications provides leadership over our community relations activities.

Throughout our organization-in the United States and New Zealand-our volunteer efforts and philanthropic investments support initiatives across these common areas:

Conservation/Environment: Our employees participate in efforts to help preserve and protect the environment, including river and roadside clean-up projects.

Education: We strive to support local education initiatives, as well as educate young people about the benefits associated with sustainable forestry. These efforts help future generations understand why trees are important to people and the planet while they also gain knowledge about forestry career paths.

Community/Civic Support: We believe that communities become stronger when residents and businesses come together to contribute their time and energy to support those in need. Our employees participate in programs that help address food insecurity, literacy, school supply needs, and other worthy causes that improve the lives of those in our communities.

Health/Hospitals: Rayonier and our employees contribute to various organizations that help promote wellness as well as those suffering from medical setbacks within our communities.

Rayonier Community Fund

Every year, our Community Affairs Manager works with local management teams in each geographic area to review grant applications and help determine where we can make the greatest impact in the community. In 2022, Rayonier awarded roughly $283,000 in grants to more than 100 recipient organizations. While the majority of our community fund dollars support organizations in Nassau County, Florida, and Western Washington, where we have a concentration of forestry and real estate assets and a long history, we also provided grants in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Oregon to nonprofit organizations in communities where we have offices.

Rayonier Volunteers

Food Assistance

Rayonier employees volunteer with Barnabas Center (Nassau County, FL) and Coastal Harvest (Grays Harbor, WA). These non-profit organizations help individuals and families facing hunger or food insecurity in their communities. Our volunteers sort and package food items to be distributed to over 175 families a month.

Angel Tree/Holiday Gifts to Underserved

In 2022, Rayonier employees provided gifts to over 200 children who reside in foster care and domestic shelters. Our largest contributions were working with Family Support Services of North Florida, Magnolia House Youth Center in Waycross, Georgia, and the Hoquiam Association for Kids in Grays Harbor, Washington.

Adopt a Highway & Keep Nassau Beautiful

Through partnerships with the Florida Department of Transportation and Keep Nassau Beautiful, our volunteers help state highways and beaches in Nassau County remain beautiful. Rayonier has adopted a two-mile stretch of US Highway 17 in Yulee, Florida, where our employees participate quarterly in litter removal along the roadway.

St. Marys River Cleanup

For decades, Rayonier has annually supported the St. Marys River Cleanup. In 2022, we had 39 volunteers participate, helping pull eight tons of trash and debris from the river and surrounding areas. The St. Marys River is 130 miles long, passing through four counties in two states where sustainable working forests are the dominant land use protecting water quality in the river. More than 60,000 residents depend on the health of the river for tourism, recreation, commercial fishing, and safe drinking water. Wildlife and plant ecosystems also rely on the continued cleanliness of the watershed.

To learn more, view the full Rayonier 2022 Sustainability Report.