Bharatpe Fraud Case: Delhi Police's EOW Questions Ashneer Grover's Wife Madhuri Jain Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) questioned BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain, in an alleged ₹81 crore fraud case on Wednesday.

The couple was asked to appear by the Delhi EOW in an alleged ₹81 crore fraud at the fintech startup. Ashneer Grover was also summoned by the cops, but he did not appear for questioning today.

Also Read: Ashneer Grover compares Sam Altman's exit to his own, gets trolledIn May 2023, the fintech firm had filed a complaint against Ashneer Grover and his family of alleged fraud of ₹81.3 crore through illegal payments the complain, the company has alleged that it made fake payments to human resource consultants, forged invoices, made illegal payments to travel invoices, etc Read: 'Delivering nothing and creating a deflection...' Ashneer Grover hits out at former SBI Chairman Rajnish KumarThe EOW's status report filed in the Delhi High Court alleges that the accused utilised backdated invoices to transfer funds from BharatPe's accounts, purportedly for commission payments related to recruitment efforts, Mint had reported that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, found in its investigation that Grover and his family members used backdated invoices to siphon off funds. Moreover, a lot of details of a lot of vendors to which BharatPe made payments couldn't be traced by the EOW during its investigation Jain, formerly the Joint Director-HR at BharatPe, is central to these accusations. She was terminated from her position last year. Following this, Ashneer Grover, known for his role as one of the 'sharks' on Shark Tank India, resigned as CEO found guilty, the accused could face a sentence ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment, the couple was prevented from boarding an international flight departing from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Immigration officials barred Mr. Grover and his wife from traveling to New York due to a lookout circular (LoC) issued by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing.

