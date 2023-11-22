Israel-Hamas War Shouldn't Be Allowed To Escalate To Regional Conflict: PM Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the conflict between Israel and Hamas must not escalate into a wider regional war, highlighting his concern over the ongoing disturbances in West Asia that pose a risk to regional stability his address at the virtual G20 Leaders Summit, Modi urged global leaders to unite in addressing widespread challenges, underscoring the universal unacceptability of terrorism and the tragedy of civilian casualties Israel-Hamas conflict, which erupted in early October, has not only caused loss of life and destruction of property but has also led to economic repercussions, including fluctuations in oil prices and commodity shortages.A report from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has cautioned that the current conflict risks extending across the Middle East, potentially jeopardizing a nascent peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Such an eventuality could impact the India-Middle-East-Europe Connectivity Corridor (IMEEC) initiative, which aims to enhance links between these regions through rail and sea routes G20 Summit's central focus on development and global challenges comes in the backdrop of the Delhi Declaration, which emphasized climate change, the conflict in Ukraine, reforms in multilateral development banks, cryptocurrency, and the implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).At the summit today, Modi highlighted the difficulties faced by the Global South-regions that struggle with poverty, inequality, and environmental challenges-and called for urgent reform in global economic and governance structures to better address these issues.\"It is important that the global economy and governance structure sees reforms to make them bigger, better, (more) effective, representative and future-ready,\" Modi said prime minister also announced the creation of an India-led global DPI repository and the establishment of a social impact fund to support the deployment of DPIs in countries of the Global South, with an initial Indian contribution of $25 million his speech, Modi raised concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly the threats posed by deep fakes to national security. He mentioned that a global AI summit organized by India would address these challenges and opportunities next month, advocating for AI that is beneficial and safe for society ahead to COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, PM Modi noted that it must act on sustainable development goals set during the G20 Summit, including new initiatives like green credits, green hydrogen, and the enhancement of climate finance since the G20 Summit includes commitments to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency globally by 2030, objectives that are anticipated to feature prominently at the forthcoming COP28 the virtual summit, there was progress on the agendas from the New Delhi declaration, while the two conflicts, ones at West Asia Gaza and Ukraine respectively, and its consequences came up in discussions, foreign minister S Jaishankar said at a post-event press conference.\"Leaders expressed deep concerns for loss of lives and decided to find long term solutions,\" he said, adding G20 leaders have ensured implementation of commitments agreed at the New Delhi Leaders summit held in September, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said G20 leaders have decided to take forward the commitments made on the finance track under the Indian presidency, which include MDB (multilateral development banks) reforms, framework for development and deployment of DPIs, roadmap for crypto assets, and other commitments made on climate financing and financing cities of tomorrow forward as Brazil takes over the presidency from 1 December.\"(Going forward) India will work with Brazil, FSB, IMF, FATF to provide regular updates on implementation on roadmap for crypto assets by G20 and other countries,\" Sitharaman said Virtual G20 summit on Wednesday was attended by 22 head of governments, and all heads of international organisations.

