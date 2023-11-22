Govt May Relax Registration Rules For E-Commerce Players, Traders Unhappy

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: The government may not make it mandatory for online business firms to register on Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC) in the proposed new e-commerce policy, two officials privy to the information said, in an easing of rules that could benefit the big players.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.