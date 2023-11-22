Abandoned Mines Seek German Tech

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India is in talks with German development agency GIZ to help turn abandoned Indian coal mines into pump storage projects has the necessary technology and expertise in rehabilitation of abandoned mines.“We are looking for them to provide necessary technical and technological support to complete closure and rehabilitation of mines in environmentally sustainable basis so that these stretches could then be put to other economic use in terms of forestation or establishment of solar parks,” coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena told Mint agencies like the GIZ are tasked with implementing the new Green and Sustainable Development Partnership between India and Germany, which was agreed to in 2022. The organization's efforts range from expanding the reach of rooftop solar to helping decarbonize transport services 2022, Germany committed to providing at least €10 billion in assistance to India for its green and sustainable development ambitions are over 100 abandoned coal mines in the country that pose a serious environment hazard. While the government is making efforts to close these mines, specialized agencies are needed to complete the process in a sustainable manner. Several of such open cast mines also have water reservoirs that could be used to put up pump storage power plants to information shared by Coal India Ltd (CIL) during a diversification review meeting with the coal secretary, the state-owned entity has identified 20 abandoned mines to undertake a feasibility study for pump storage projects NLC India Ltd also proposes to undertake feasibility study for pump storage plants for some of abandoned mines with it storage plants use gravity to charge turbines using water that is pumped from reservoirs in coal pits to a higher reservoir and then used to move the turbine and generate power. Though pump storage plants are operational in the country by hydro power players, use of coal pit reservoir for this purpose has not been used so far only abandoned mines, such economic use of coal pit would also be tried for several de-coaled mines that may be over 200 in numbers.



