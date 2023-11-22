Knowledge Summit Discusses Africa's Future Vision On Knowledge, Science, Technology, And Innovation

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

During the second day of the eighth edition of the Knowledge Summit 2023, a panel discussion titled 'Rethinking Africa's future through knowledge, science, technology, and innovation' highlighted the importance of accelerating a knowledge-based society in Africa.

Her Excellency Professor Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Former President of the Republic of Mauritius, was the speaker for this session, where discussed a variety of topics. This includes strengthening science, technology, and innovation (STI) systems to achieve sustainable development in Africa, accelerating a knowledge-based society for Africa's future, and establishing a community of practice to reinforce sustainable STI policies and governance.

Fakim highlighted the role of knowledge, science, technology, and innovation to promote sustainable development in Africa. H.E. emphasised the need to address economic and social challenges, eradicate poverty, hunger, and illiteracy, as well as improving health and education and protecting the environment.

Fakim stated,“Africa faces challenges in the fields of knowledge, science, technology, and innovation, as well as inequality in education and investment in research, hindering the development of new technologies and innovative solutions for a knowledge-based economy.”

She emphasized the importance of integrating knowledge, science, technology, and innovation for sustainable development in Africa, highlighting the necessity for significant investments in education and technical training. She added,“Fostering collaboration across African countries in these fields is important to promote economic and social development.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) continue to organize the events of the eighth edition of the 'Knowledge Summit'. The Summit, held under the theme 'Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution,' is being held at the Dubai World Trade Center from November 21 to 22, with virtual sessions on November 23, 2023. It features the participation of a diverse group of experts, leaders, government officials, decision-makers, and specialists from various fields worldwide.