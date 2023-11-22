Experience Luxury With The New 'Men Of Platinum' Jewellery Collection, Now Available In Dubai And Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

November 2023: Grounded in the exclusivity, true whiteness, incomparable rarity, and strength of platinum, Platinum Guild India proudly brings 'Men of Platinum' – its unparalleled luxury jewellery collection for men to the UAE. Unveiling Men of Platinum in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, this marks the debut of the brand in the region and is set to elevate the standard of style. The Men of Platinum collection brings classic elegance to the forefront, celebrating the naturally white radiance and exceptional rarity of one of the world's most precious metals – platinum. Designed for discerning lovers of fine jewellery, exquisite craftsmanship and striking design, the Men of Platinum range is sleek, distinctive, and quite unlike any other.

Rare and Naturally White, a platinum jewellery collection for Men of Character.

Thirty times rarer than gold, and born white, platinum retains its true white through time, and it' enduring legacy has long been celebrated by royal families and revered by luxury jewellers globally.

Crafted from 95% pure platinum and inspired by the metal's intrinsic strength and stature, the Men of Platinum collection pays homage to men of unwavering character. Each exquisite piece in this collection captures the spirit of individuals who lead with unwavering values, honouring self-belief, resilience, compassion, and courage. Just as platinum stands untarnished through the passage of time, these statement pieces are destined to be treasured for generations to come.

Steeped in Exclusivity:

The Men of Platinum jewellery range spans a collectible array of platinum chains, wristwear and rings. From engraved patterns to symbolic motifs, every piece is woven around the narrative of character, resilience, courage, compassion, and inclusivity – making it more than just a statement of style, but a powerful expression of identity and purpose.

Platinum's story of origin is as unique as the men that favour it. Born of the stars, platinum came into existence due to a meteorite crash billions of years ago. Even today reserves of platinum are limited making it a truly rare and precious metal. Connoisseurs of taste choose this celestial white metal, as a mark of status and a true symbol of success. Its designs are innovative and reflective of international trends. Solid, yet aerodynamic forms marked with statement textures and indestructible links, come together to create a range that displays versatility, strength, and poise. Defined by sleek contours and understated matt lustres, this bold dynamic collection is the perfect complement to those men who are able to hold their own amidst a crowd. These designs effortlessly transition from business settings to a Saturday brunch and are apt to mark personal milestones.

Talking about the foray, Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director – PGI, India said“We are excited to unveil the Men of Platinum branded collection in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The brand promises contemporary pieces, designed to cater to the refined taste of the fashion-conscious individuals of the UAE, and we hope that it captures the hearts of our customers, offering them the perfect additions to their wardrobes.”

Discover 4 key pieces from the Men of Platinum collection, available now in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Platinum Interlinked Embellished Bracelet: This remarkable bracelet features interlocking platinum links surrounding a dazzling collection of diamonds at its centre. This statement bracelet instantly enhances the wearer's look for evening events and celebrations.

The Platinum Braided Chain:

The cascading, braided pattern with closely woven links makes this luxurious chain unmistakably different. The Platinum Braided Chain is the perfect addition to a semi-formal blazer look for a night out with friends or paired with a collared shirt to elevate the daily office attire.

The Platinum Hexagon Ring:

With diagonal lines and a striking black ceramic hexagonal centre, this ring makes an immediate visual impact. Wear this statement ring every day, or for evening soirees and gala occasions.

The Bold Platinum Wristband:

A statement in solidity, this seamless band is crafted from 95% pure platinum. Engraved with dynamic forward strokes, add it to your office attire to be that vision of strength and dynamism.