USA / ENGLAND – The United States has welcomed the deal to release 50 hostages, including American citizens, held by Hamas since its October 7 attack on Israel, saying,“ I cannot imagine the ordeal that each of these individuals has endured over the past few weeks, and I am thankful that they will be reunited with their loved ones soon,” said the US Department of State, in a press release Wednesday.

“Today's outcome is the result of tireless diplomacy and relentless effort across the Department and broader United States government.

I appreciate the leadership and ongoing partnership of Egypt and Qatar in this work.

I also thank the government of Israel for supporting a humanitarian pause that will facilitate the transfer of hostages to safety and allow additional humanitarian assistance to reach Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

“While this deal marks significant progress, we will not rest as long as Hamas continues to hold hostages in Gaza. My highest priority is the safety and security of Americans overseas, and we will continue our efforts to secure the release of every hostage and their swift reunification with their families.”

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron statement on Israel-Hamas hostage agreement, reads:

“This agreement is a crucial step towards providing relief to the families of the hostages and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



“I urge all parties to ensure the agreement is delivered in full. Of course, we want to see all hostages released immediately and families affected by the horrors of the October 7th terror attack reunited.

“This pause provides an important opportunity to ensure much greater volumes of food, fuel and other life-saving aid can reach Gaza on a sustained basis. We have already doubled our aid commitment to Palestinians this year and will work closely with the UN to ensure it reaches those who need it.

“The UK will continue to work with all partners in the region to secure the release of all hostages, restore security and reach a long-term political solution which enables both Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace.”