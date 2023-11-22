(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) FUZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach - 21 November 2023 - The launch ceremony of the 8th Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival was held at Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center on November 17. The event was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the People's Government of Fujian Province, and hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Fujian Province and Fuzhou Municipal People's Government.







The 8th Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival Launch Ceremony Held



The launch ceremony, themed 'Gathering on the Maritime Silk Road Gateway: A Future of Learning and Winning from Each Other We Create,' highlighted the achievements of Fuzhou as a gateway to the Maritime Silk Road through three chapters: 'Millennial Fuzhou, Radiant and Colorful,' 'Long-standing Fu Culture, Blessing All,' and 'Living by the Seaside, Pursuing Dreams on the Maritime Silk Road,' aiming to promote the Silk Road spirit and advance the joint construction of the Belt and Road.

China Tourism Academy released the 'Report on Online Travel Property Index of Cities along the Maritime Silk Road' at the launch ceremony, showcasing the overall ecosystem of the cultural and tourism industry, and tourism big data and industry development trends of core cities along the Maritime Silk Road, providing authoritative analysis and reference for the industry.

At the launch ceremony, Fuzhou announced the 'Initiative on Jointly Inheriting and Promoting the Maritime Silk Road Culture and Crafting a Global Brand for the Maritime Silk Road,' calling on the member units of China Maritime Silk Road Tourism Promotion Alliance to deepen cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation with countries and regions along the Maritime Silk Road through activities such as jointly tapping the rich cultural heritage of the Maritime Silk Road, establishing standards for the Maritime Silk Road International Research Base, planning the exquisite tourism routes along the Maritime Silk Road, and planning the construction of the Maritime Silk Road National Cultural Park.

This year's festival, which kicked off on November 17, will last for one month. The main events include the festival's launch ceremony, a cultural tourism dialogue, a grand cultural and tourism experience event 'Maritime Silk Road-Themed Wonders Night,' the Fujian Tourism Expo 2023 themed 'Love Tourism, Love Life.' In addition, there will be supporting events such as the opening ceremony of the Maritime Silk Road International Tourism Center, the 13th Fuzhou International Hot Spring Tourism Festival, and the 'Maritime Silk Road-Themed Wonders Night - Audiovisual Planet.'

Hashtag: #fuzhou #maritimesilkroad #tourismfestival

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The 8th Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival