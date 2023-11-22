AIA Singapore Appoints Chief Marketing And Proposition Officer And Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 November 2023 - AIA Singapore is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Irma Hadikusuma as Chief Marketing and Proposition Officer with effect from 1 December 2023 and Mr. Peter Lee as Chief Technology Officer with effect from 20 November 2023. Ms. Melita Teo, currently Chief Customer and Digital Officer will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer designate at AIA Philippines with effect from 1 December 2023.



Melita Teo, CEO designate at AIA Philippines

Irma Hadikusuma, Chief Marketing and Proposition Officer, AIA Singapore





Peter Lee, Chief Technology Officer, AIA Singapore

In her current role as Chief Product Proposition Officer, Irma has been instrumental in building innovative, customer centric and numerous award-winning solutions for AIA Singapore. Under Irma's leadership, powered by insights and analytics, the integrated Marketing and Proposition function will propel AIA Singapore's customer-focused agenda. This strategic integration will harness the synergy of AIA Singapore's brand and customer value proposition in delivering our health and wealth strategy to further our commitment in helping the community live Healthier, Longer and Better Lives.

An accomplished veteran with more than 20 years' experience in the insurance industry, Irma was previously Regional Business Development Director with AIA Group, where she was instrumental in delivering key strategic agendas across multiple nascent and mature countries. Prior to that, she was Head of Product and Investment-linked Fund for AIA Singapore, playing a pivotal role in pioneering many first-in-market solutions as well as innovative long-term savings strategy for AIA Group.

Throughout her career, she has also held extensive leadership roles in actuarial pricing, valuation, digital marketing, customer segmentation and business development in both local and regional capacity.

Irma graduated 1st class honours from Nanyang Technological University in Actuarial Science. She attained her actuarial fellowship early in her career and was awarded top international graduate by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK.

As AIA Singapore's newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, Peter will be responsible for developing and implementing world-class, cutting-edge technology strategies to realise AIA Singapore's vision and business priorities as a leading life insurer.

He will focus on innovations to continually enhance customers' experiences with the company, ensuring that AIA Singapore's tech and digital solutions are aligned with Singapore's Smart Nation ambitions; and bolstering operational efficiencies and internal processes by developing a comprehensive technological advancement roadmap to transform the business.

Peter began his professional career at Accenture and brings a wealth of experience backed by a strong leadership track record in various country and regional leadership roles at New York Life, Zurich Insurance and MetLife Insurance. He joins AIA Singapore from Malaysia where he was the Asian and African Markets General Manager, Group Operations, AXA. There, Peter led the IT shared services operations and digital transformation efforts in Asia and Africa.

Throughout his career which spans more than three decades, Peter has constantly expanded his skillsets and expertise across multiple disciplines such as Technology Strategic Planning, Business Process Improvement, Program and Change Management, Risk Management, Security, Application Development, Service Management and Infrastructure Solutions (including Cloud) Management.

Peter graduated from the prestigious Brown University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineer and Economics.

Having been with AIA Singapore for over 22 years, Melita brings with her a wealth of experience and proven expertise to her new role as Chief Executive Officer at AIA Philippines. In her most recent role as Chief Customer and Digital Officer, Melita was instrumental in strengthening the Customer, Brand, Health, and Wellness propositions of AIA Singapore. Under her leadership, the enterprise-wide analytics capabilities and usage were enhanced, and the delivery of an integrated digital experience across customers and distribution were accelerated. Melita's successful track record at AIA Singapore, coupled with her deep understanding of customer needs and her expertise in operations, digital and healthcare transformation, will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of AIA Philippines.

Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, 'The combined Marketing and Proposition role will further energise our brand and customer value proposition. Irma's appointment is testament to her achievements in advancing our commitment to customers through curating a compelling suite of innovative solutions which sets AIA Singapore apart. Her impeccable leadership track record and commitment to excellence will be key in accelerating AIA Singapore's customer and growth agenda. I am also delighted to welcome Peter on board as our new Chief Technology Officer. Peter is a highly respected and experienced leader with over 30 years of experience in the insurance and finance industry, where he has led a series of digital transformation projects in Asia and Africa across Infrastructure, Application and Service Delivery. I am confident that Peter will be a strong addition to our management team and will continue to drive transformation for AIA Singapore's digitalisation agenda. More importantly, with both Peter and Irma's appointments, I'm confident that AIA Singapore will continue to strengthen our focus on customer excellence and the way we use technology across our organisation to deliver the best service experience.'

Ms. Wong added, 'I would like to thank Melita for her leadership and service to AIA Singapore. Her invaluable contributions over the last two decades have placed AIA Singapore in the fore front of digital transformation where she has been instrumental in strengthening the customer and healthcare propositions; advancing enterprise-wide analytics capabilities and accelerating an integrated digital and marketing experience across customer and distribution channels. She will be missed by everyone, and I would like to wish her every success in her new role.'

AIA Singapore