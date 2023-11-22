Call For Nominations For Prestigious Global Women In Healthcare Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) Healthcare professionals around the world are encouraged to nominate friends and colleagues for the inaugural Global Women in Healthcare Awards, a prestigious accolade launched by EMMS International and the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh. The awards will mark International Women's Day 2024 by recognising women's contribution to global healthcare and highlighting the importance of supporting medical academic study across all communities.

Nominations are available in four categories. In a nod to Scottish doctor and founder of the Scottish Women's Hospitals, the Dr. Elsie Inglis Award recognises a woman who is championing sex equality in the medical profession. The Rising Star Award celebrates a woman who is demonstrating potential and dedication to a career in healthcare and the Outstanding Leader Award will be given to a professional who is supporting other women in their healthcare careers. The United Nations is observing International Women's Day 2024 under the theme, DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. The Health Tech Award recognises a woman who is making waves in the health tech industry and paving the way for others to join her.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel of prominent experts. Dr Linda Bauld OBE is the Bruce and John Usher Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh and Chief Social Policy Advisor to the Scottish government. She will sit on the judging panel for the Outstanding Leader Award:

“Women are underrepresented in healthcare leadership. Recognising their contribution and inspiring professionals to follow in their footsteps is key to building resilient health systems. I very much look forward to finding out about the work of our nominees and how they are contributing to the current and future medical profession.”

Launching the awards, EMMS International is Scotland's longest-serving, internationally respected healthcare charity. It has supported women to enter the healthcare profession for over a century and is dedicated to improving healthcare in the most hard-to-reach areas in Nepal, Malawi, and India. CEO and Director of International Programmes, Dr. Cathy Ratcliff, says:

“Our Healthcare Career Pathways support women to gain healthcare qualifications, reducing the impact of sex inequality while promoting academic study and developing sustainable care for the most vulnerable families. Without these women, there are communities who simply would not have access to good healthcare. That is true of areas across the world, and those women's achievement should – and will be – celebrated.”

The awards are supported by the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, whose Licenciates include Dr Elsie Inglis and Dr Annie Wardlaw Jagannadham, and Fellow Dr Isabella Pringle. Professor Andrew Elder, President of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, says:

"The RCPE has a strong history of drawing together international experts and role models to explore barriers and solutions to women in medicine, in leadership, and women's health and wellbeing. These awards will bring together and celebrate the women who are successful in their specialisations across all areas of healthcare and highlight the impact of female leaders on clinical care.”

The award winners will be announced at the Elsie Inglis Charity Ball at the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh on Saturday 9th March 2024. The city is considered one of the most prolific centres of medical education and research, as the home of the University of Edinburgh Medical School, the oldest medical school in the English-speaking world.

Full details about the awards and nomination information can be found here: Global Women in Healthcare Awards | EMMS International