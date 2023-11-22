(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

11/22/2023 - 9:52 AM EST - Tecsys Inc. : Has been recognized in the inaugural Nucleus Research WMS Technology Value Matrix for 2023, where it has been placed in the "Expert" quadrant. According to the technology research and advisory firm, Tecsys distinguishes itself from competitors due to its advanced capabilities, deep functionality, and Distribution and Healthcare-specific industry expertise. Tecsys Inc. shares T.TCS are trading unchanged at $30.05.

