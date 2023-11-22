(MENAFN- Baystreet) Aaron's Opens New Stores in Illinois, Florida

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) noted its stock price flat on the last day before the Thanksgiving holiday, as the company, a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions today announced the recent opening of its newest company-operated Aaron's GenNext stores in Live Oak, FL and Rockford, IL.

The new Aaron's stores in Live Oak and Rockford mark a return to both markets for Aaron's, and they reflect the latest expansion of the Company's GenNext store initiative, which is transforming the in-store customer experience. The new store in Live Oak is conveniently located at 10550 70th Street, beside the Walmart shopping center just off I-10. The store is open Monday – Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The new store in Rockford is located at 6325 E. State Street in Forest Plaza near Rockford University, and it is open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

"GenNext stores are an integral part of the Company's strategy to better serve communities across the country," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "As we open new GenNext stores, we continue to receive positive feedback from our customers and team members. We look forward to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers in Live Oak and Rockford with a best-in-class shopping experience."

AAN shares obtained three cents to open Wednesday at $8.89.

