Beachbody Helps With Post-Meal Digestion

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) shares tumbled Wednesday, as the leading subscription health and wellness company announced today that it will provide free access to its specialized, proprietary, 10-minute Standing Core workout to help families celebrate Thanksgiving and better digest their meals together.

"A moderate routine of standing core movement can help aid digestion and, in this case, make room for dessert," said Carl Daikeler, CEO of The Beachbody Company. "We added this 10-minute after-dinner digestion workout to BODi Previews, so families could take a quick 10-minute break from the dinner table and just move together - without getting on the floor or breaking a major sweat - and that will help them avoid that food coma feeling."

According to The Center of Functional Health, moving after eating helps with digestion. When you move, you trigger movement within your digestive system. That might sound obvious, but science has found that exercise can actually speed the rate at which food is digested. The peristalsis process speeds up with the increase in blood flow and triggers various movement receptors in the colon.

Expert fitness trainer Jesse Barton leads this 10-minute after-dinner Standing Core workout which will be available free to anyone who registers at BODiPreviews. BODi Previews also offers unlimited free access to over $59 of content – including over 120 workouts like P90X, 21 Day Fix, Insanity and #MBF/Muscle Burns Fat with no credit card required.

