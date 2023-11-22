(MENAFN- Baystreet) Veracyte Climbs on Conference Plans

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares spiked heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend, after the company announced that seven posters will be presented at the 24th Annual Meeting of the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO 2023), where they will demonstrate the clinical performance of Veracyte's Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier in identifying patients whose prostate cancer is likely to progress and require treatment. Collectively, the posters will report data from more than 60,000 patients. The meeting will take place in Washington, D.C, from November 28 to December 1.

The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be nearly 290,000 new cases of prostate cancer in the U.S. this year. An ongoing challenge in the management of prostate cancer is distinguishing between patients whose tumors require careful monitoring, known as active surveillance, and those who require intervention. Routinely used clinical factors, such as Gleason score and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level, are not sufficient to determine which prostate cancers are likely to progress and which are not.

“These presentations by users of the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier will add to the growing body of clinical evidence supporting the use of the test to help physicians guide care for their patients with prostate cancer,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte's medical director for Urology.

VCYT shares jumped $1.10, or 4.4%, to $26.28.

