UN Office On Drugs, Crime To Participates In COP28 Conf. In UAE

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))

VIENNA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) announced Wednesday that it would take part in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, from 30 November to 12 December 2023. In a press release, UNODC said this year's version of COP28, hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and would be a milestone moment in which it will reveal its progress on the Paris Agreement. The first Global Stock take (GST) will provide a comprehensive assessment of progress since adopting the Paris Agreement and will help align efforts on climate action, including putting measures in place to bridge gaps in progress, the statement added. UNODC will lead the narrative on crimes that affect the environment, which contribute to the triple planetary crisis of biodiversity loss, pollution, and climate change, the statement noted. UNODC engagement at COP28 will focus on climate mitigation, Nature, biodiversity loss, ecosystem degradation, pollution and promoting a circular economy. Concerned parties of the COP28 hold their annual conferences under the patronage of the General Secretariat of the Convention to discuss climate change, reduce emissions, and reducing global warming. The upcoming session of COP28 is one of the biggest, most important international conventions in 2023, with over 70,000 specialists and experts from around the globe including Presidents, and Heads of States to achieve tangible progress in the negotiation process between participants and non-government and private bodies concerned. (end) amq