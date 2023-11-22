CSTO Boycott Of Yerevan Does Not Serve Interests Of Armenians, Russian Spox Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The Armenian leadership's decision not to participate in the
joint CSTO meeting is regrettable," Russian Foreign Ministry press
Azernews reports.
"We do not believe that it meets the interests of the Armenian
people and will contribute to strengthening the security and
stability of this friendly country. At the same time, as we
understand, our Armenian colleagues do not intend to block the work
of the organization's statutory bodies and hinder the work of
already agreed-upon statutory documents.
In fact, this leaves the door open for Yerevan to join the
follow-up work. We hope that our Armenian colleagues will use this
opportunity in the not-too-distant future," Zakharova noted.
Zakharova stressed that Russia is convinced that the CSTO will
play an important role in ensuring regional stability in the South
Caucasus.
"The deployment of a CSTO monitoring mission on the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the decision on which is still on the
table, would be a weighty factor in terms of ensuring Armenia's
security, unlike the EU mission, which continues to demonstrate its
complete ineffectiveness and fulfill tasks that are far from the
declared ones," Zakharova added.
Recall that on November 14, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan announced his decision not to participate in the CSTO
meeting on November 23 during a telephone conversation with
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
It should be noted that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat
Mirzoyan and Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said
that they would not participate in the Minsk meeting of the CSTO
Collective Security Treaty Organisation.
