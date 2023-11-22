EU Has No Special Expectations Of Ukraine's Election Next Year - Vice PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union has "no special expectations" about Ukraine holding of elections in 2024.

This was stated by Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, who spoke at the seventh Ukrainian Women's Congress "Women's Leadership. Time for Restoration. Time for Reconstruction" in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Stefanishyna believes that the composition of government officials and lawmakers attending the next women's congress will not change.

Michel on the U.S.: European unity on Ukraine to be helpful for debates in America

"We will meet in the same composition. But if there are any elections, I hope it will mean there is a victory, and we will first celebrate that victory, and then we will move through the normal democratic process. I'd like to emphasize once again that there are no special expectations of Ukraine in this direction. We are already part of the Western European world toward which we aspire," Stefanishyna said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said on November 6 that amid war, the idea of holding elections in 2024 is impractical.