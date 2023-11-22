Konica Minolta India Plants 150 Trees, For 150 Years In 13 Cities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22nd November 2023 | Commemorating 150 years as a global leader in print solutions, Konica Minolta conducted a country-wide tree plantation drive, that laid the foundation for 150 trees at 13 cities in India to cover all branch offices of the organisation. The initiative was a step ahead in Konica Minolta\'s ongoing PRAYAAS Initiative, which amounted to the planting of 1950 trees altogether. This plantation drive was held from September to November 2023.



Dedicated to promoting health and high quality of life, the event drew voracious participation from clients, partners, and employees. This plantation drive marks as the completion of Konica Minolta\'s announced goal of planting 4000 trees within three years from 2021. Konica Minolta has streamlined corporate strategy to offset CO2 emissions generated through business operations, across clients, vendors, and suppliers.



Committing to reducing CO2 emissions throughout the product lifecycle to net zero by 2050, Konica Minolta also adheres to the tenet of \"promoting restoration and preservation of biodiversity\" as stated in the organisation\'s Eco Vision 2050. The plantation drive delivers an expression of responsible action in mitigating climate change, while aligning to the organisation\'s long-term vision.



The plantation drive was scheduled in the cities of - Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Gurgaon / Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad / Gandhinagar, Kolkata.



Commenting on the resounding success of the plantation drive, Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India, said, \"Leaning into our long-term management vision, we conducted a country-wide plantation drive in efforts to contribute to Konica Minolta\'s global vision of \'Carbon Minus\' status by 2050. The plantation drive reflects intentional internal action that captures growth in a sustainable manner. Given the urgency of global environmental issues, global businesses like Konica Minolta have a great responsibility to help build a more sustainable society by reducing environmental impact, and with Eco Vision 2050, Konica Minolta exemplifies its determination to fulfill its long-term environmental responsibilities. We believe that this endeavour inspires our value partners to engage in carbon reversing initiatives, that compound in value, that can be availed by future generations.\"



The Sustainability Promotion Department at Konica Minolta Business Solutions India is spearheading Konica Minolta\'s PRAYAAS Initiative. Taking charge of the organization\'s long term sustainability goals, the department facilitated the congregation of relevant stakeholders, making this initiative a resounding success.



About Konica Minolta



Konica Minolta Business Solutions India is a part of Konica Minolta, Inc., a premier Japanese multinational corporation, with a market legacy of almost 150 years. They have a worldwide presence spanning over 150 international markets. Their solutions specialize in Production printing, Industrial printing, Enterprise printing solutions and Enterprise Content Management. The organisation has been directly operational in India for the past 13 years, catering to a wide range of printing & document solutions required by Indian corporate customers.



Konica Minolta is a pioneer and leader in the field of Digital Production Printing & imaging technologies for Industrial Printing. They have been investing in innovation among diverse fields like Advanced Monitoring, Digital Manufacturing and Smart Workplaces. The organisation is poised to usher in the AI/IoT inspired transition to cyber-physical systems that is heralding the industry to 4.0 Era and are also working in Analytics and Deep Learning for a Society 5.0 transformation.



Konica Minolta is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions that help businesses create intelligent and connected workplaces, streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and drive growth through technology. By leveraging the latest technologies and best practices, they help businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Their unique approach to consulting and professional services helps to truly understand customers\' business challenges and customised solutions that meet specific business goals.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Muneer Ahmad

Email :