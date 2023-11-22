IAEA Governors' Board To Discuss Iranian, Israeli Occupation, Ukrainian Files

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The two-day regular meeting for the IAEA's Board of Governors, Wednesday, will discuss several important topics related to the Iranian, Israeli occupation, and Ukrainian nuclear files.

A source at the IAEA, which preferred anonymity, told KUNA that the board would also look into membership requests in addition to UNSC 2231/2015 concerning the inspection of Iran's nuclear facilities.

The board would also look into implementing guarantees over the North Korean, Syrian, and Iranian nuclear files as well as implementing safety procedures for transport nuclear materials in the Ukraine, added the source.

The source indicated that Arab countries would ask the IAEA to look into the Israeli occupation's nuclear file especially after a member of the government threatened to use nuclear weapons during the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

It affirmed that the IAEA's 35 members understood the Arab countries concerns over the delicate issue and would consider adding to the agenda of the meeting.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will open the Board of Governors meeting with an initial press statement followed by a press conference later on to discuss the items included in the meeting. (end)

