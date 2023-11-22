Yarmouk University, USAID Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 22 (Petra) -President of Yarmouk University (YU), Dr. Islam Massad, on Wednesday discussed with Director of Education Programs at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Cameron Mirza, ways to enhance the existing joint cooperation.Massad stressed the university's keenness to harness all its efforts and capabilities to implement the USAID-approved Early Education "ASAS" Project, which seeks to develop a bachelor's program in early education, aimed to enhancing quality level in early education and classroom teachers programs.Massad also said YU is a "distinguished" campus environment in Jordan that is capable of making this project a "success," calling for expanding the horizons of joint cooperation to contribute to the program's sustainability.Meanwhile, Mirza affirmed USAID's confidence in YU's capability to implement the project and make it "successful," stressing the agency's readiness to cooperate with the university in various fields, aimed to achieving sustainable development in various fields.